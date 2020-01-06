Noah Baumbach Admits He Cried Watching Partner Greta Gerwig's Film Little Women: 'It's Beautiful'

Noah Baumbach is Greta Gerwig‘s biggest fan.

The Marriage Story director opened up to PEOPLE about supporting his partner while she filmed Little Women, admitting he struggled to contain his emotions when he watched the movie for the first time.

“That’s a movie I start crying almost from the beginning to the very end,” he said on Sunday at the Golden Globe Awards. “There’s so much emotion in it. It’s funny and it’s dramatic. You can tell it comes from the heart. It’s beautiful.”

The film, an adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s coming-of-age tale Little Women starring Laura Dern, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep, Emma Watson and Timothée Chalamet, received glowing reviews from critics and audiences alike. Little Women boasts a 95 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes and received two Golden Globe nominations.

Many fans were shocked when Gerwig’s film failed to score a nomination for best director. But she wasn’t the only one left off the list — the category consisted entirely of male directors.

Image zoom VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

RELATED: Golden Globes Nominations 2020 Announced! Jennifer Aniston, Joker and More Score Nods

Speaking of Gerwig’s snub, Baumbach told Variety he was disappointed to see the lack of female representation.

“So many of my favorite movies this year were made by women — Greta’s Little Women being one of them,” he said. “I’ve been so excited by the work that so many women have done.”

Baumbach’s Marriage Story, meanwhile, landed a leading six nods for this year’s ceremony.

Baumbach and Gerwig welcomed a son together in March 2019, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE. The two first met when Baumbach cast her to star opposite Ben Stiller in his 2010 film Greenberg.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.