Missing Link Director Admits He's 'Flabbergasted' as Animated Movie Beats Frozen 2 at Golden Globes

Missing Link earned the Golden Globe for best motion picture — animated at Sunday night’s awards ceremony. The movie beat out Frozen 2, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, The Lion King and Toy Story 4 to win the category.

The film’s director and writer Chris Butler didn’t hide his shock at winning the coveted prize.

“Well, I am flabbergasted,” Butler said while accepting the award alongside his producer Arianne Sutner. “So, thank you to the HFPA. It takes a lot of people to make one of these movies, 450 people… human beings who made this possible.”

He added, “Thank you, all of you. I am genuinely shocked.”

Sutton also couldn’t hide her surprise or her happiness, quickly saying, “Thank you so much!” before joining Butler offstage.

Missing Link follows Mr. Lint (voiced by David Walliams) as he recruits explorer Sir Lionel Frost (voiced by Hugh Jackman) to help find his long-lost relatives in the Shangri-La valley.

On their journey, they encounter Mr. Link — colloquially known as Sasquatch — voiced by Zach Galifianakis.

“I’d love to have his height. Oh, my God,” Galifianakis, 50, told WBUR’s Here & Now.

“He has traces of me. He’s kind of a loner. … To sound really pretentious, I think all the characters I play are looking for friendships. I think that seems to be the common thing of the characters that I play. So this is another one — he’s looking for friends, that’s the bottom line.”

Missing Link follows Mr. Lint (voiced by David Walliams) as he recruits explorer Sir Lionel Frost (voiced by Hugh Jackman) to help find his long-lost relatives in the Shangri-La valley.