Laura Dern Jokes in Golden Globes Speech About Giving Voice to 'Voiceless' Divorce Lawyers

The Golden Globes‘ best supporting actress category was a competitive one this year, but the award went to Laura Dern!

The actress, 52, won the award for her role as Hollywood divorce lawyer Nora Fanshaw in Netflix’s Marriage Story, which was written and directed by Noah Baumbach.

“My first time here I was 14 years old, it’s a great honor to be with you again tonight,” Dern said in her speech. “We long to be of service to give voice to the voiceless. And thanks to the brilliant Noah Baumbach, I got to do just that — give voice, pay tribute, to the divorce lawyer.”

It was “long, long overdue,” she quipped.

Dern’s performance was one of six nominations for the movie, including her costars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver for leading actress and actor in a drama.

In a Netflix video about playing the formidable Nora, Dern opened up about the chance to play the divorce lawyer.

“I’ve never had so much fun talking about a character and playing out thoughts and fantasies in our minds of all the places it could go,” Dern said about playing the formidable Nora.

Image zoom Laura Dern Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Baumbach said in the same Netflix special that he thought it was important that the actors who portrayed the divorce lawyers be recognizable faces.

“It was a super fun dynamic to engage in as a character,” Dern said of working with Ray Liota and Alan Alda, who also played lawyers in the movie.

Sunday night’s win marks Dern’s fifth Golden Globe award. She previously won in 1993 for her role in Afterburn, in 2009 for Recount, in 2012 for Enlightened and in 2018 for her role as Renata Klein in HBO’s Big Little Lies.

She’s also been nominated for two Oscars, and has been nominated for seven Emmys, taking home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie in 2017 for Big Little Lies.

Dern was up against Kathy Bates, Annette Bening, Jennifer Lopez and Margot Robbie for Sunday night’s award.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.