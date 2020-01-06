Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Photo from the Car After Golden Globes: 'Best Part of the Night’  

Gwyneth Paltrow is sharing her favorite part of the 77th Annual Golden Globes.

After a long evening of glitz and glam, The Politician actress, 47, shared a photo from the backseat of her car and revealed that she couldn’t wait to be back at home.

“The best part of the night is always getting home 🧡,” Paltrow captioned the snap, smiling while resting her legs on the seat in front of her, her long dress scrunched up at her hips.

The presenter turned heads on the red carpet in a sheer, caramel Fendi gown featuring ruching, a built-in bralette, and tiered skirt.

She accessorized the look with not one but two diamond Bulgari necklaces that she wore underneath the sheer dress, as well as diamond drop earrings and rings. Together, the bling totaled almost 100 carats of diamonds.

For her glam, Paltrow kept her hair sleek, straight and back behind her shoulders.

Ahead of the awards night, the Goop founder prepped for the evening with a quick sweat sesh at Core Power Yoga, followed by a massage and later a facelift, which she documented on her Instagram Story.

She also paused her prep to grab lunch with her director-producer husband, Brad Falchuk, 48, who later joined her at the Golden Globes. The couple, who tied the knot in an intimate, star-studded wedding in September 2018, looked as happy as ever as they walked onto the red carpet hand-in-hand.

While Paltrow and Falchuk just celebrated their first wedding anniversary in September, the actress revealed during an October 2019 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she and her husband waited a while before moving in together.

“I think, really, because we each have two teenage children whom we love very much, but we were just trying to be mindful and give them a little space and not move too quickly,” she said. “But now, we’re merged and it’s great.”

She added, “He got to keep some of his stuff. He’s [got] good taste. He’s got really nice clothes and we put some chairs from his house in there.”