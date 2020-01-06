Eddie Murphy Says Hosting SNL Was 'Surreal' as He Teases a Return at 2020 Golden Globes

Eddie Murphy is looking back at his milestone Saturday Night Live hosting gig.

Speaking to PEOPLE on the red carpet of Sunday’s 2020 Golden Globes, the comedy legend, 58, called the experience of returning to the long-running NBC sketch comedy program that made him famous “nostalgic and surreal.”

“I’m so glad that I went back,” said Murphy. “It was just a great feeling.”

Murphy — who hosted SNL‘s Christmas episode, marking his first time leading the show in 35 years — had such a good time that he promised he’d be back again soon.

“Maybe next year, let’s see. But definitely not 35 years. I’m not waiting 35 years,” he teased, joking, “When I’m 97, I’ll host!”

Alongside Murphy at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday was his fianceé Paige Butcher.

Murphy wore a black tuxedo pants with a matching turtleneck and a purple velvet tuxedo blazer. Butcher wore a strapless gown with a grey fitted bodice and ruffled skirt.

Murphy and Butcher, 40, share two children together — son Max Charles, 1, and daughter Izzy Oona, 3.

The actor is also dad to his oldest son, Eric, 30, with Paulette McNeely. His other children, including daughters Bella Zahra, 17, Zola Ivy, 19, Shayne Audra, 24, and Bria, 29, plus 26-year-old son Miles Mitchell, are with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy.

After three years away from the screen (he last appeared in 2016’s Mr. Church), the comedian and actor is bursting back onto the scene in a big way this year.

Murphy is currently up for best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy for his role in the Netflix film, Dolemite Is My Name.

The night marks the first time that Murphy has been nominated for a Golden Globe award since 2007. He was last recognized for his work in Dreamgirls and won the category for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture.

2020 is also slated to be a busy year, as he is slated to go on a stand-up comedy tour and star in the anticipated sequel to Coming to America.

Explaining his return to the spotlight, Murphy previously told PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly in September, “I was on the couch for maybe five, six years and now it’s time to get off the couch.”

“I was on the couch because I was rested, I mean I was tired,” he continued. “I’d been making movies and doing this stuff for so long I just needed time to be on the couch. Now, I’m off and [Dolemite] kind of lit a spark because it turned out so well and it got the creative juices flowing.”

Directed by Hustle & Flow‘s Craig Brewer, Dolemite Is My Name stars Murphy as comedian Rudy Ray Moore, who used the character of Dolemite to become a Blaxploitation icon in the ’70s.

“You know that expression ‘turn lemons into lemonade’?,” Murphy described of his character. “Rudy turned s— into lemonade.”

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.