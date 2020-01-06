Cate Blanchett Uses 2020 Golden Globes to Shout Out Firefighters Battling Australia Wildfires

Cate Blanchett amplified the message of the night and shared her appreciation for the attention given to the ongoing Australia wildfires during the 2020 Golden Globes.

“There are a lot of Australians in the room tonight, and I know we’re all very grateful for the callouts to our fellow compatriots who are suffering under the bushfires, so thank you,” the Australian actress, 50, said on stage in Los Angeles Sunday night. “I just want to amplify that by saying, I wanted to do a special call out to the volunteer firefighters who have been at the center of battling the climate disaster that is facing Australia.”

Blanchett — who received a nomination for best actress in a motion picture comedy for her role in Where’d You Go, Bernadette? — also expressed how the fires’ devastation reaches beyond Australia.

“When one country faces a climate disaster, we all face a climate disaster,” she continued. “So thank you very much.”

Pierce Brosnan and Russell Crowe — who skipped the awards show to tend to ongoing brushfire crisis, but sent an acceptance message — also acknowledged the tragedy during the ceremony.

“Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change-based,” Jennifer Aniston said, reading from Crowe’s sent-in remarks. “We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is. That way, we all have a future. Thank you.”

As the more than 130 fires continue to burn across New South Wales and Victoria, ecologists from the University of Sydney believe some half a billion total mammals, birds and reptiles have died. In addition to the animals, the ravaging blazes have left 20 people dead — including two firefighters, Geoffrey Keaton and Andrew O’Dwyer — and many others unaccounted for, as well as forced hundreds from their homes and left thousands stranded, according to Bloomberg.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.