Busy Philipps Praises Pregnant Best Friend Michelle Williams Ahead of Golden Globe Awards

Busy Philipps is rooting for her best friend Michelle Williams ahead of the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

On Sunday morning, Philipps, 40, shared videos on her Instagram Story to document her preparations ahead of the big night, and took some time to give her best friend a sweet shout-out.

“Hi, good morning. So, the Golden Globes are today,” Philipps began. “Here’s the deal, didn’t sleep great, the world seems very upsetting, but it’s nice to be able to celebrate friends that do amazing work and who use their platforms for amazing things.”

“And that’s my best friend,” the mom of two added of 39-year-old Williams. “And I really hope that she wins today and I will be with her.”

Philipps also added an “I [heart] MW” caption over the video, to make sure fans knew she was talking about Williams, who is nominated for best actress in a limited series or TV film for her role in Fosse/Verdon. Her performance in the FX drama won her an Emmy Award for lead actress.

On Dec. 30, PEOPLE confirmed that the four-time Oscar nominee, 39, is engaged to Thomas Kail — the Tony Award-winning director of Hamilton — and they are expecting their first child together.

A source said that Williams’ 14-year-old daughter Matilda, whom she shared with late actor Heath Ledger, played matchmaker.

The actress was spotted wearing her engagement ring while arriving at JFK Airport in New York City early Friday morning. The ring appears to be a dainty silver minimalistic band that features a large pearl.

Recently, the actress and Kail, 42, were photographed together in London where she is busy filming Venom 2. Williams was spotted buying baby clothes at Seraphine’s maternity boutique in Kensington.

The romance comes more than a year after Williams married indie musician Phil Elverum during the summer of 2018. The two quietly separated in early 2019, but Williams told Vanity Fair shortly after they married that their relationship provided the “radical acceptance” she had been searching for since her romance with Ledger.

“I never gave up on love,” she told Vanity Fair in 2018 about moving on. “I always say to Matilda, ‘Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes.’ “

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards air on Sunday, Jan. 5, at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.