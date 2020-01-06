Brad Pitt Quips He Can't Bring Mom to Golden Globes: 'Anyone I Stand Next to They Say I’m Dating'

Hopefully Brad Pitt left some room on his mantel for a new Golden Globe Award!

The actor, 56, took home the prize for best supporting actor in a motion picture on Sunday, beating out Tom Hanks in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Anthony Hopkins in The Two Popes, Al Pacino in The Irishman and Joe Pesci in The Irishman.

“When I was starting out, these names that were just listed, were like gods to me. This is an honor in itself,” Pitt started his acceptance speech, praising his fellow nominees.

“I want to say hi to my folks, because, hey, they’re back in the Ozarks,” Pitt continued.

“I wanted to bring my mom — but I couldn’t, because anyone I stand next to they say I’m dating,” he joked. “And that would just be awkward.”

Brad Pitt

He also turned his attention to his Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood costar Leonardo DiCaprio.

“I also have to thank my partner in crime, LDC,” Pitt said. “Before The Revenant, I used to watch, year after year, his costars accept awards and thank him profusely. I know why. He’s an all star, he’s a gent and I wouldn’t be here without you, man. I thank you.”

“Still, I would’ve shared the raft,” he added in a winking reference to the undying debate around DiCaprio’s character’s death in Titanic, about the ship door being big enough for him to share with Kate Winslet‘s character.

Brad Pitt

In Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, Pitt plays Cliff Booth, a stunt double for and close friend to DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton, a one-time television star working to stay relevant in the business.

It marks Pitt’s second collaboration with Quentin Tarantino following 2009’s Inglourious Basterds, which also brought them both acclaim.

Adding to the buzz surrounding the box office hit, the internet went wild for the bromance between Pitt and DiCaprio, 45, who had never acted in a movie together. While out promoting the film, DiCaprio said he was eager to re-team with Pitt in the future, while the latter joked the two would next be working on a Christmas album.

Brad Pitt (L) and Leonardo DiCaprio

With the Oscar nominations set to be announced in a little over a week, Pitt could soon have to make more room for another trophy. (The actor has already been nominated for six Academy Awards and has won once — in 2014, when 12 Years a Slave took home the honor of Best Picture.)

Just don’t expect him to go out of his way to get one.

“I’m gonna abstain,” he told Entertainment Weekly in September of whether he’d be campaigning for nominations for his roles in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and Ad Astra. “You never know, and it’s really nice when your number comes up. But the goal is for the film to land, to speak to someone whether it’s now or a decade from now. I find chasing it actually a disservice to the purity of your telling a story, and a shackling thing to focus on.”

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.