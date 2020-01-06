Brad Pitt Jokes About Leonardo DiCaprio's Titanic Demise: 'I Would Have Shared the Raft'

"I wouldn’t be here without you man," Pitt told his Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood costar

January 05, 2020 11:29 PM

Hey Kate WinsletBrad Pitt says he would have made room on that raft.

The Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood star won the Golden Globe for best supporting actor at the 2020 show and made a cheeky reference to costar Leonardo DiCaprio‘s controversial death in Titanic while thanking him.

“I also have to thank my partner in crime, LDC,” Pitt, 56, began. “Before The Revenant, I used to watch, year after year, his costars accept awards and thank him profusely. I know why. He’s an all-star, he’s a gent, and I wouldn’t be here without you man. I thank you.”

“Still — I would have shared the raft,” Pitt added, referencing the scene at the end of Titanic where DiCaprio’s character Jack dies when he does not get on the door, or “raft,” that Winslet’s Rose uses to survive as the ship sinks.

Pitt’s award-winning role in Once Upon almost went to another actor. According to director Quentin Tarantino, he had also reached out to Tom Cruise to play Pitt’s character Cliff Booth, a stunt double for DiCaprio‘s fading actor Rick Dalton.

“We talked about it,” Tarantino said of Cruise potentially taking the role. “He’s a great guy, and we really hit it off and it could happen on something else.”

But instead, Pitt, who also starred in Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds, nabbed the job and immediately earned awards buzz — and tons of chatter about his six-pack abs in one memorable scene.

In his acceptance speech, Pitt thanked Tarantino for casting him and said it was “one I’ll never forget.”

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.

