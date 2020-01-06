Jennifer Aniston Laughs at Brad Pitt's Golden Globes Joke About His Dating Life

Friendly exes Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston still share the same sense of humor.

Pitt, 56, had the 2020 Golden Globes audience laughing as he accepted his award for best supporting actor in a motion picture when he joked about his high-profile dating life: “I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn’t, because anyone I stand next to, they say I’m dating. And that would just be awkward.”

The camera quickly panned to Aniston, 50, who was spotted laughing in the crowd.

The exes both attended the awards show, held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, to celebrate their respective nominations: Pitt for best supporting actor in a motion picture for his role in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and Aniston for best actress in a television series drama category for her part on The Morning Show.

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt George Pimentel/WireImage; Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images)

On the red carpet, Pitt spoke to Entertainment Tonight about seeing Aniston later in the evening.

“I’ll run into Jen, she’s a good friend. Yeah,” he said. After ET pointed out that the world wanted a photo of them together at the event, he joked, “The second most important reunion of her year? I understand. … That was a play on Friends. They were saying that.”

RELATED: Golden Globes Nominations 2020 Announced! Jennifer Aniston, Joker and More Score Nods

The actors were married from 2000 to 2005. Though divorced, Pitt and Aniston have maintained contact as friends.

In February 2019, Pitt was one of the many guests who attended Aniston’s 50th birthday party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in L.A.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that the Ad Astra star went to the bash because he has a “very civil relationship” with Aniston.

“He would not have been asked to come if that weren’t the case. It was a big night for Jen,” the insider said. “The important people in her life gathered to celebrate with her. Brad fits into that group, and it was natural that he would want to come.”

RELATED: Golden Globes 2020 Snubs: Game of Thrones, This Is Us and Cats Shut Out of Major Races

A source told PEOPLE in December that Pitt was also present at Aniston’s holiday party, as the two have been “keeping it friendly” since the actress’ birthday earlier that year.

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston (L) and Brad Pitt in 2004 Kevin Winter/Getty

The get-together came more than two years after Pitt separated from Angelina Jolie. The duo, who share six children, called it quits in September 2016 after two years of marriage and 12 years together.

Aniston, meanwhile, split from Justin Theroux in February 2018 after two-and-a-half years of marriage.

Following Aniston and Theroux’s divorce, a source told PEOPLE that a reconciliation between Pitt and the Friends alumna was highly unlikely.

“For well over a decade now they have lived totally separate lives, and so not surprisingly, they have become totally different people than who they once were when they were together,” the source said. “They’ve been over each other for longer than they were ever together. It is such ancient history.”

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.