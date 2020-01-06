1917 Director Hopes People 'Turn Up' to Cinemas to See Movie After Best Picture Golden Globes Win

1917 just took home one of the biggest awards of the night at the 2020 Golden Globes.

The film won the statuette for best motion picture, drama, at Sunday evening’s awards ceremony in Los Angeles. It was up against Joker, Marriage Story, The Two Popes and The Irishman.

“Thank you very, ver much. Thank you so much,” director Sam Mendes said from the stage as he accepted the award.

“This is a huge, huge thing. This is a huge thing for this movie,” he continued. “It opens in a week wide. It’s difficult to make movies without big movie stars in the leads and get people to come and see it in a cinema, and I really hope this means people will turn up and see it on a big screen for which it was intended.”

“Thank you for the HFPA for this, and for what you’ve given to this movie,” he concluded, closing out the show. “Thank you very, very much.”

The World War I thriller — edited seamlessly to appear as one continuous take — stars George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman as two young British soldiers that embark on a treacherous mission deep into enemy territory, in the hopes of communicating a life-or-death message.

It also stars Colin Firth, Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Duburcq, Andrew Scott, Mark Strong and Richard Madden.

The movie was directed and written by Mendes, who also won the Golden Globe for best director. The story was inspired by Mendes’ grandfather, who fought on the Belgian front. The movie was also nominated for best original score.

“I’d like to dedicate this to my grandfather,” Mendes said earlier in the night when accepting his best director award. “He signed up for the first world war, he was age 17. And I hope he’s looking down on us. And I fervently hope it never, ever happens again. Thank you very much.”

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Ricky Gervais, are being presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday.