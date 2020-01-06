Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood Takes Home Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood has taken home one of the top honors at the Golden Globes — the award for best motion picture, musical or comedy.

Producer David Heyman accepted the prize on Sunday night where he was flanked by director and writer Quentin Tarantino, Margot Robbie and others. The film’s stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt stayed seated.

“Quentin is nothing if unpredictable,” Heyman, who has produced the Harry Potter franchise, said. “A few seconds ago he told me I was going to speak.”

Heyman thanked those who contributed to the film on-screen and off. He also thanked Tarantino, who has said Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood will be his second to last film.

Image zoom NBC

“A big thanks to maestro, Mr. Quentin Tarantino. Quentin said before we started filming, ‘I want you to have such a good time on this film that the next will be miserable,'” Heyman recalled. “He wasn’t wrong. Thank you, Quentin.”

The film beat out Dolemite Is My Name, Jojo Rabbit, Rocketman and Knives Out for the honor.

RELATED: Golden Globes 2020 Snubs: Game of Thrones, This Is Us and Cats Shut Out of Major Races

The movie follows the fictional actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) as he navigates 1960s Hollywood and trying to stay relevant as an actor. Brad Pitt plays his stunt double and close friend, while Margot Robbie plays Sharon Tate.

Image zoom Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood Andrew Cooper

The critically acclaimed film grossed $368 million at the worldwide box office and was described as director Quinten Tarantino’s “love letter to ‘60s LA.”

As Tarantino previously revealed, his film could have turned out a lot differently: Pitt’s role almost went to another very famous actor.

In an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Tarantino revealed he at one point reached out to Tom Cruise to play Pitt’s character.

“We talked about it,” Tarantino said of Cruise potentially taking the role. “He’s a great guy, and we really hit it off and it could happen on something else.”

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.