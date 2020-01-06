Taron Egerton Thanks Elton John for 'Being My Friend' in Touching Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

Taron Egerton is taking home the gold!

The actor, 30, picked up the award for best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy at Sunday’s 2020 Golden Globes for his role in Rocketman.

He beat out fellow nominees Daniel Craig, (Knives Out), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood), Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit), and Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name).

It was the first Golden Globe win and nomination for Egerton, who was recognized Sunday for his role as Elton John.

While accepting the award, Egerton thanked John for inspiring the film and working closely by his side.

“Thank you for the music, thank you for living a life less ordinary and thank you for being my friend,” Egerton said.

The actor added that being a part of Rocketman “changed my life.”

“It has been the best experience of my life. I’m so proud of the film,” he continued. “Everyone standing up for Elton and Bernie earlier, it’s just such a joyous thing. And we’ve loved every second.”

The biopic of the legendary musician blends reality and fantasy to tell the story of John’s life and career, from his beginnings as a shy piano prodigy to his global success as a music superstar.

“He has a real duality to him,” Egerton told PEOPLE of working with John. “He had this wicked sense of humor and he’s very irreverent, but then he can be so, so sweet and vulnerable and kind. I think that’s something that we share.”

Along with Egerton’s win, Rocketman scored a nomination for best motion picture, drama and took home the award for best original song in a motion picture.

John, 72, was joined by frequent collaborator Bernie Taupin onstage during Sunday night’s ceremony to accept the award for their song “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from the musical biopic.

The melody beat out “Beautiful Ghosts” from Cats, “Spirit” from The Lion King, “Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2 and “Stand Up” from Harriet.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.