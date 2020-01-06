Beanie Feldstein Steps Out with Girlfriend Bonnie Chance Roberts at the Golden Globes

All loved up at the Golden Globes!

Beanie Feldstein, who is nominated at this year’s award show for her performance in the summer darling Booksmart, walked Sunday’s red carpet with her girlfriend, Bonnie Chance Roberts.

Feldstein, 26, is nominated for lead actress in a movie, comedy or musical for Booksmart, where she starred as a high school senior letting loose with her best friend, played by Kaitlyn Dever.

Speaking with PEOPLE at a New York screening of the comedy in May, Feldstein explained what it meant to her to be a part of Booksmart, which didn’t make a big deal about costar Dever’s character, Amy, being gay — and her personal connection to representing diversity onscreen.

RELATED: Golden Globes 2020 Snubs: Game of Thrones, This Is Us and Cats Shut Out of Major Races

“It’s just the best,” Feldstein said then. “It’s not just about representation, it’s about how you are representing and the form that representation is taking. And I think Booksmart really asks the question of: So what happens after teenagers come out? Let’s tell that story.”

The Lady Bird breakout added: “For me, in my life, it is a part of who I am but it is not at all my defining feature. It doesn’t mean I don’t love my girlfriend, it’s just part of who I am. And [the character]’s the same way. To see that in Amy and how beautifully Kaitlyn plays her and how beautifully Katie [Silberman, screenwriter] and Olivia [Wilde, director] crafted her, it’s gonna change a lot of people’s lives.”

Feldstein previously shared similar sentiments about the film.

At the South by Southwest festival in March, she said Booksmart made her “tear up.”

Image zoom Beanie Feldstein at the 2020 Golden Globes Jon Kopaloff/Getty

“It was completely meaningful for me to watch the film. My partner is a woman,” she said in March. “There’s a love scene between two girls and they’re fumbling with their sneakers and they can’t get their jeans off. All of those moments, they make me tear up because representation is really important.”

“Also, Kaitlyn’s character is not the only gay character in the film,” she added. “So there you go, what an incredible thing our film is doing. I think if I could have seen our film earlier, I would have found myself a bit sooner.”

Feldstein and Roberts have been public with their love on Instagram, with Feldstein most recently celebrating Roberts’ birthday last month.

RELATED: Beanie Feldstein Praises Gay Representation in Olivia Wilde’s Directorial Debut Booksmart

“happy birthday to the greatest person I’ve ever met, @bonnie_chance. thanks for being born and letting me love you,” Feldstein wrote.

On Sunday Feldstein talked to Ryan Seacrest on the E! News red carpet special about attending the show for the first time in 2012 with her older brother, Jonah Hill.

“I was a freshman in college and I have my 5-year reunion this year,” she said. “It’s very surreal — I think having my 5-year reunion is that kind of marker. I’m kind of in awe at who I’ve gotten to work with.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.