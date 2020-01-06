Ansel Elgort Shares Cuddly Photo with Girlfriend After Singing at Golden Globes 

Ansel Elgort ended his Golden Globes evening with a cuddle from his longtime girlfriend, Violetta Komyshan.

On Sunday night, the 25-year-old actor shared a blurry selfie on Instagram of himself with Komyshan as she rested her head on his shoulder following the 2020 Golden Globes award show.

The high school sweethearts had walked the red carpet together with the 22-year-old dancer wearing a dark one-shoulder dress with a unique chain neckline.

During the ceremony, Elgort — who is set to star as the male lead in Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story — presented the award for best original song with Dakota Fanning, breaking out into song while presenting the category.

RELATED: Ansel Elgort Shows Off His Singing Skills During Golden Globes — and Dakota Fanning Cracks Up

Image zoom Michael Kovac/Getty

His unscripted musical moment received an applause from the audience as Fanning struggled to hold back her laughter. Together, the two presented the award to Elton John for his song “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” featured in the biopic about his life, Rocketman.

While most know Elgort for his acting chops, starring in roles such as The Fault in Our Stars and Baby Driver, the actor is also a respected music producer, having dropped tracks such as the steamy dance tune “Thief” back in 2017.

The song was Elgort’s second official single since he signed to Island Records in 2015. The star dropped his first track that he sings on, “Home Alone,” a year later and previously recorded music — and played at EDM festivals — under the pseudonym “Ansolo.”

RELATED: See Inside the $15 Million Villa Where Ansel Elgort Spent New Year’s with His Girlfriend and Mom

Image zoom Ansel Elgort and Dakota Fanning Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty

Ahead of the 2020 Golden Globes, Elgort and Komyshan rang in the new decade last week at a stunning beachfront villa in the Dominican Republic with the actor’s mom, Grethe Barrett Holby, PEOPLE confirmed.

The trio stayed in a luxury Las Hamacas villa at Cap Cana, a $15 million compound that includes six bedrooms, an infinity pool and a sprawling terrace — all just steps away from the Caribbean Sea.

On Thursday, the Goldfinch actor shared a sunny snapshot from his holiday getaway. “How you gon be mad on vacation?” Elgort captioned the photo, which showed him kissing Komyshan as he carried her on the beach.

The pair, who met while attending high school together at the prestigious LaGuardia school for performing arts in New York City, have been dating since 2012.

Elgort recently wrapped filming for West Side Story, in which he’ll play Tony. The film is set to premiere in 2020.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony aired live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.