J.Lo & A-Rod
Alex Rodriguez Says at Golden Globes That Jennifer Lopez Had a 'Pole in Our Bedroom for 6 Months' for Hustlers  

"It was hard," Lopez said on the Globes red carpet, of her prep for the recent film

By Ale Russian
January 05, 2020 07:50 PM

It’s all Jennifer Lopez during those pole-dancing scenes in Hustlers — and fiancé Alex Rodriguez says she went to some serious lengths to pull it off.

The couple spoke to Ryan Seacrest during the E! red carpet pre-show at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, where Lopez talked about all the training she did to perfect her dancing in the hit movie about a group of strippers-turned-con artists.

After all that hard work, she wanted to make sure the audience saw it was really her doing the impressive moves.

“I was like, ‘Please get a close up of my face, even if I look like a bat hanging down, please make sure they know it was me so they didn’t think it was a stunt double.’ It was hard,” Lopez, 50, told Seacrest.

“The one great benefit is having a pole in our master bedroom for six months,” Rodriguez, 44, chimed in.

The baseball great and the future Super Bowl half-time performer dated for two years before they got engaged in March.

Lopez revealed to Variety in an interview last year that she almost turned down her Hustlers role, which has garnered her several nominations with an eye toward an Academy Awards nod next month.

“We were supposed to do it last summer, and I had worked so much,” Lopez told Variety. “I was like, ‘I have to stay home with my kids and Alex.’ ”

From left: Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez in May
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Fortunately for her fans, the film’s director, Lorene Scafaria, was able to persuade Lopez to stay with the project by postponing production.

Calling the shots about her own career is something Lopez has grown accustomed to over the years.

“I think I’m used to being the boss, which is a weird thing to say out loud,” she said to Variety, adding that while she “can be tough,” she’s “not a yeller or a screamer.”

“I’m firm,” she explained. “I think nobody likes to disappoint me, because I get very quiet. I’m also relentless. I don’t have hours.”

In fact, on days where she doesn’t have to stick to a set production schedule, Lopez said that she likes to stay up until 4 or 5 a.m., sleeping in until around 10 or 11 a.m.

“That’s a better schedule for me,” she said.

