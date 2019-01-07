Golden Globes 2019: Check Out the Complete List of Winners!

The 2019 awards season is officially underway!

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg are hosting the 76th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, where Vice is up for the most statues in the movie categories. The Dick Cheney biopic received six nominations including Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical, and Best Performance by an Actor in a Comedy or Musical for Christian Bale’s portrayal of the former vice president.

Right behind Vice: The Favourite, Green Book and A Star Is Born, each with five nominations. A Star is Born’s Lady Gaga received one for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama, while star and director Bradley Cooper earned nods in both categories.

On the TV side, The Assassination of Giani Versace: American Crime Story leads the pack with four total nominations, including acting nominations for stars Darren Criss and Penélope Cruz.

But who left the night with the most honors? The full list of winners from the 75th Golden Globe Awards is as follows:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

A Star Is Born

Black Panther

If Beale Street Could Talk

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington, BlackKklansman

Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice



Weisz (left) and Stone in The Favourite. Atsushi Nishijima/Twentieth Century Fox

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale, Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Best Animated

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters



Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite



Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Director in a Motion Picture

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Screenplay

The Favourite

Green Book

If Beale Street Could Talk

Roma

Vice

Best Original Score

A Quiet Place

Black Panther

First Man

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Best Original Song

“All the Stars,” Black Panther

“Requiem for a Private War,” A Private War

“Revelation,” Boy Erased

“Shallow,” A Star Is Born

“Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin’

Mary Poppins Returns Courtesy Disney

Best Television Series, Drama

The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Stephan James, Homecoming

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Best TV Series, Comedy or Musical

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical

Kirsten Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Nicole Rivelli/Amazon

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Escape to Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Antonia Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Brühl, The Alienist

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Winkler in Barry.

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Edgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler, Barry

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards air live from The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday on NBC.