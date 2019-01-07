Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler are perpetually fan favorites.

The duo announced two awards at the Golden Globes 2019, and their chemistry was so strong — Poehler, 47, proposed to Rudolph, 46, after all! — that Twitter immediately wanted them to take over the biggest hosting job of the year at the Academy Awards in February.

Comedian Kevin Hart was originally selected to take the gig, but he announced last month he was stepping down from the role after declaring he would not apologize for his past homophobic comments which were resurfaced after the hosting announcement. The star, 39, later had a change of heart and did apologize.

To date, the Academy has yet to name a new host.

Amy Poehler

Dear Oscars, Hire 👏 Maya 👏 Rudolph 👏 as 👏 host 👏 Sincerely,

World#GoldenGlobes — Dustin McManus (@TheRealDustinM) January 7, 2019

Have they found a host for the Oscars yet? Because me thinks Amy and Maya would be perfect to do it. — M. (@madnephelite) January 7, 2019

Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph should host the Oscars. — jessicat (@potatocat15) January 7, 2019

Can Maya and Amy please host the Oscars?! Lol #GoldenGIobes — Miriam N³ (@miriamncube) January 7, 2019

It's also pretty freakin clear who should host the 2019 Oscars BTW #GoldenGIobes pic.twitter.com/TGyzn1llWR — Natasha Reda (@natreda) January 7, 2019

Maya Rudolph

Earlier this week, Ellen DeGeneres took a stand in support of Hart.

“I called [The Academy], I said, ‘Kevin’s on, I have no idea if he wants to come back and host, but what are your thoughts?’ And they were like, ‘Oh my God, we want him to host. We feel like that maybe he misunderstood or it was handled wrong or maybe we said the wrong thing but we want him to host. Whatever we can do we would be thrilled. And he should host the Oscars,’” the Ellen DeGeneres Show host, 60, told Hart on an episode of her show aired Friday.

“There are so many haters out there, whatever is going on the internet don’t pay attention to them, that’s a small group of people being very, very loud. We’re a huge group of people who love you and want to see you host the Oscars,” she said.

The comedian later added that as a member of the LGBTQ community she is sensitive to homophobic comments but accepted Hart’s apology.

Kevin Hart and Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

“As a gay person, I am sensitive to all of that. You’ve already expressed that it’s not being educated on the subject, not realizing how dangerous those words are, not realizing how many kids are killed for being gay or beaten up every day. You have grown, you have apologized, you are apologizing again right now. You’re done it.”

“Don’t let those people win — host the Oscars.”

Hart once again reiterated he was sorry but defended his initial reaction — which included saying he was done apologizing — telling DeGeneres he behaved the way he did as he was under attack.

“This wasn’t an accident. This wasn’t a coincidence. It wasn’t a coincidence that the day after I received the job, tweets somehow manifested from 2008,” he told the talk show host.

“To go back through 40,000 tweets to get back to 2008 that’s an attack, that’s a malicious attack on my character, that’s an attack to end me, that’s not an attack to just stop the Oscars.”

He added: “Someone has to take a stand against the quote-unquote trolls.”