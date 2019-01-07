Regina King Vows to Produce Projects with '50% Women' at 2019 Golden Globes

And the Golden Globe goes to… Regina King!

King, 47, took home the statue for best supporting actress in a motion picture for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk. The actress took the opportunity to use “her platform” to advocate for the Time’s Up x2 movement and challenged herself to make her projects fully gender equal in the future.

“In the next two years, and it’s going to be hard, I’m making a vow that every thing I produce…[will be] 50% women,” King said. “And I challenge everyone out there who is in a position of power, in all industries, I challenge you to challenge yourself and stand with us in solidarity and do the same.”

The actress played Sharon Rivers, the mother of the main character. Barry Jenkins’ adaption of the 1970s James Baldwin novel is set in Harlem and follows Tish, who gets pregnant and prepares to marry her boyfriend Fonny, who is later falsely accused of crime.

The Boyz n the Hood alum has received several other nominations for her work in If Beale Street Could Talk. She’s also up for an Independent Spirit Award and has already won multiple smaller critics association awards, including in New York and Los Angeles.

King also has a long list of Emmy wins to her name. She won best supporting actress in a limited series or movie in 2015, 2016 and 2017 for her portrayal of Aliyah Shadeed in ABC’s American Crime. And in 2018, she clinched the best actress in a limited series or movie title for her work in Netflix’s Seven Seconds.

Other nominees for the category included Claire Foy for First Man, Rachel Weisz for The Favourite, Emma Stone for The Favourite, Regina King for If Beale Street Could Talk and Amy Adams for Vice.

The 76th annual Golden Globes are being presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.