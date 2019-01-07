Rami Malek Realizes He Worked with Red Carpet Host at 2019 Golden Globes: 'You're Kidding!'

Rami Malek had a unexpected reunion at the 2019 Golden Globes.

The actor stopped by the the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Facebook live pre-show when host Francia Raisa revealed that the two actually knew each other from a show they acted on in their past.

“14 years ago, you were on a show called Over There,” Raisa, 30, said. “I was your little sister! It was my very first acting job.”

“You’re kidding?” a surprised Malek, 37, answered. “I had a really good time working on that show, congratulations.”

“Thank you big brother,” Raisa replied as they fist bumped microphones.

Malek is nominated at the show for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, which is also nominated for best drama movie. The actor recently confirmed his romance with costar Lucy Boynton for the first time while accepting the Breakthrough Performance Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s Film Awards Gala on Thursday.

Malek couldn’t help but take a moment to thank the 24-year-old actress while accepting the award.

“Thank you, Lucy Boynton. You have been my ally, my confidant, you are my love,” the actor said. “I appreciate you so much.”

Malek and Boynton star together in Bohemian Rhapsody, which chronicles Queen from 1970, when Mercury teamed with Brian May and Roger Taylor, until the band’s performance at Live Aid in 1985, six years before the singer died of complications from AIDS.

Boynton stars as Mercury’s lover and muse, Mary Austin, who was the inspiration behind the singer’s 1975 hit song “Love of My Life.”