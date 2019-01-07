Melissa McCarthy Secretly Passed Out Ham and Cheese Sandwiches During Golden Globes

Melissa McCarthy made sure her famous friends and fellow nominees were well fed!

The Can You Ever Forgive Me? star, who lost the best actress in a motion picture category to Glenn Close, secretly passed out ham and cheese sandwiches to those in attendance at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

McCarthy, 48, provided 30 sandwiches from Los Angeles hotspot Joan’s on Third, according to Variety.

“I’ve been handing them out to everyone. Next year, I’m bringing hot dogs,” the mother of two told the publication.

Dinner at the star-studded soirée is typically served before it’s televised.

A spokesperson for Joan’s on Third did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Even The Favourite star Olivia Colman gave a hilarious shout-out to McCarthy, who was not acknowledged by name.

“Thank you for the sandwiches, amazing,” Colman said during her acceptance speech for best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy.

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.