Macaulay Culkin Jokes He Didn't Know Brother Kieran Was Up for a Golden Globe

It’s a good thing Macaulay Culkin has almost a year until Thanksgiving.

During Sunday evening’s Golden Globes ceremony, the actor tweeted his surprise that brother Kieran was not only in attendance but nominated for his role in Succession — and that he wasn’t looking forward to the November holiday considering the snafu.

“HOLY S— KIERAN IS NOMINATED??? WHAT IS SUCCESSION?!” wrote Macaulay, 38, about his younger sibling. “Man, I should really answer his calls more often. Thanksgiving is going to be really awkward this year.”

In a follow-up tweet after Kieran, 36, lost out on the best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie award to Ben Whishaw, Macaulay quipped, “This show is rigged!!! I was totally pulling for Winkler. #GoldenGlobes (No one tell [Kieran] he didn’t win).”

Macaulay Culkin's Twitter post Macaulay Culkin/Twitter

This show is rigged!!! I was totally pulling for Winkler. #GoldenGlobes (No one tell Keiran he didn't win) — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 7, 2019

Macaulay’s good-natured ribbing started early in the evening, when he shared a photo of Kieran looking stoked on the red carpet and then another photo — this time of Henry Winkler, tweeting, “Oh my god, there he is! Hi, bro!”

His next tweet showed a zoomed-in version, proving Kieran was, in fact, in the background of the Winkler photo.

“You know, if y’all voted for me to change my name to Kieran I’d be at the Golden Globes right now. Just saying. #thanks,” Macaulay joked in another post.

Macaulay and Kieran Culkin Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty

In November, Macaulay — who starred alongside Kieran in the Home Alone films — told Jimmy Fallon that he was swapping out his middle name, Carson, for a sillier moniker fans could vote on by visiting his new lifestyle website, BunnyEars.com. The winner? Macaulay Culkin — which makes his full name Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin.

“Merry Christmas to me, from all of you!” he started the big announcement on Twitter. “My new middle name has been chosen. You voted and the winner is clear. In 2019 my new legal name will be: Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin. It has a nice ring to it (if you like my name).”

The 76th annual Golden Globes, hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, are being presented live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.