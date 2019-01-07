Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan Get Caught Showing (Faux) PDA in Golden Globes Photo Booth

Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira
Lupita Nyong'o Instagram
Maura Hohman
January 07, 2019 08:25 AM

Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan teased fans with some faux romance on Sunday — and a love triangle!

The two Black Panther actors, along with their costar Danai Gurira, staged a makeout scene in a photo booth at the InStyle & Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty (sponsored by L’Oréal Paris and Cadillac) on Sunday night.

The hilarious clip features The Walking Dead alum, 40 — dressed in a stunning red Rodarte gown — strolling in front of an elevator as the doors slowly open to reveal Jordan, 31, with his arms wrapped around the Us actress, 35.

Gurira then steps into the elevator, pushes the Creed star aside, and dips Nyong’o — in electric-blue Calvin Klein — so she can give her another smooch as the doors close.

RELATED: Taraji P. Henson Lost Her Ring in a Golden Globes Crowd — But Terry Crews Came to Her Rescue!

Nyong’o shared the clip on her Instagram with the caption: “When the cat’s away…”

Jordan also posted it, writing, “And I’m still KING,” with the crown and crying-laughing emojis.

Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira
Lupita Nyong'o Instagram

Can’t get enough of the Globes? Check out our full Golden Globes coverage for the latest news, fashion and more.

Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong'o
Christopher Polk/NBC

Jordan and Nyong’o first sparked dating rumors when they exchanged flirty tweets in February 2018 while participating in a celebrity prank show, MTV’s Safeword.

The flirtation kicked off when the Oscar winner tweeted a video backstage at The View, where she made Jordan drop down for a push-up: Apparently after winning a bet on the set of Black Panther, Nyong’o earned the right to command her costar to exercise.

Lupita Nyong'o

Things heated up when Jordan, in a since-deleted tweet, replied, “Bring them chocolate cakes back. You ready for round 2?” For some extra spice, he added the hashtag “#youknowyouwantthis.”

Nyong’o then shot back, “No dessert until you come correct,” with the hashtags “#youknowyouwantthis” and “#youaintready.”

Eventually Jordan cleared the air: It was all for the show.

RELATED: What Happened When the Cameras Weren’t Rolling? The Most Fun Photos from Inside the Golden Globes

Michael B. Jordan

“Aight y’all know wassup lmao,” he tweeted. “playing #safeword with @SteeloBrim who doesn’t care about life and took the L hahaa.”

In addition, in March for Nyong’o’s 35th birthday, Jordan sent her some special love when he posted a sweet shot of the two on his Instagram to celebrate.

RELATED VIDEO: Golden Globes Glam! Find out How to Do This Awards-Worthy Makeup

“She looks elegant right?! Graceful! Timeless! No this is the look of a killer getting ready to give me push ups in knee deep popcorn !!!” he wrote. “I’ve had the pleasure of knowing what a beautiful soul you have & witness you shine your light on the world through your work your passion your joy & in everything you do. Those of us who are lucky enough to know you personally are definitely changed for the better! HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!”

Black Panther was nominated for three Globes on Sunday night, including best motion picture drama, best original motion picture score and best original motion picture song. Instead, the awards were taken home by Bohemian RhapsodyFirst Man, and “Shallow” from A Star Is Born, respectively.

Golden State Killer
23 featured stories since
Serial Killer Richard Ramirez Dies
6/7/2013
FBI Offers $50,000 Reward in Original Night Stalker Serial Killer Case
6/15/2016
Vanessa Marcotte, Slain Google Employee, Fought Off Killer
8/12/2016
Patton Oswalt Opens Up About Late Wife's Quest to Find Serial Killer: 'She Had a Mind for the Details'
4/20/2017
Who Is the 'Golden State Killer' and Will They Be Caught? People Magazine Investigates Will Explore the Case in Season 2
10/19/2017
Detective Who Helped Capture Notorious Serial Killer Richard Ramirez Speaks: 'He Was Pure Evil'
11/3/2017
People Magazine Investigates Tracks the Hunt for the Golden State Serial Killer, Who Killed 12 and Raped 45
11/5/2017
Man Charged With Killing 19-Year-Old Natalie Bollinger Claims She Hired Him To Kill Her
2/11/2018
Death Sentence For Rapist, Murderer of Fla. Girl After Mom Told 911 ‘I Hope to God He Doesn't Rape Her’
2/22/2018
Patton Oswalt Says Golden State Killer Suspect's Arrest Is 'Bittersweet' After Late Wife's Book on Murders
4/25/2018
'Golden State Killer' Suspect Identified as 72-Year-Old Ex-Cop Who Was Fired For Allegedly Stealing
4/25/2018
Patton Oswalt Opens Up After Arrest of Golden State Killer Suspect, Subject of Late Wife's Book
4/26/2018
What It Was Like Living Next Door to the Suspected Golden State Killer: 'He Was Always Angry'
4/26/2018
These Are the Golden State Killer's Murder Victims: Newlyweds, a Mom and More Lives Cut Short
4/26/2018
The Golden State Killer Suspect Was Caught Thanks to DNA Info Found Online, Authorities Say
5/1/2018
Tennessee Man Discovers He Has a Daughter Thanks to DNA Test
5/8/2018
Golden State Killer Suspect Was 'Grouchy Old Man,' Says Restaurant Owner Who Often Waited on Him
5/9/2018
Patton Oswalt 'Didn't Sleep for 2 Days' After Alleged Golden State Killer's Arrest: 'I Was Zombified'
5/15/2018
Wedding DJ Arrested for the Brutal 1992 Rape and Murder of School Teacher Christy Mirack
6/26/2018
'Golden State Killer' Charged with the Murder of a Professor Allegedly Protecting Teen Daughter
8/13/2018
Fla. Dad Is 'Shattered' After Fatally Shooting Son Who Was Threatening Other Son at Knifepoint
12/18/2018
Notorious Child Killer Marybeth Tinning Is Back Home in N.Y. Decades Later — and Is 'Laying Low'
12/24/2018
Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan Get Caught Showing (Faux) PDA in Golden Globes Photo Booth
1/6/2019

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.