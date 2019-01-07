Lady Gaga Thanks Bradley Cooper Day After Golden Globe Win in Heartfelt Instagram Post

Lady Gaga gave her costar and director Bradley Cooper a belated thank you after winning a Golden Globe on Sunday night.

The 32-year-old A Star Is Born actress shared a sweet Instagram photo of herself and Cooper, 44, on the stage of the 2019 Golden Globes in which she thanked him for believing in her.

“I didn’t get to say everything I wanted to say last night when we won, I was so overcome with emotion and of course wanted to share the mic with my co-writers,” the singer wrote in the caption. “We are all so grateful Bradley loved “Shallow,” sang his heart out live, and truly the song would not be revered as it is without the brilliant film and moment Bradley created and the way he directed the moment and collaborated with us on how it would eventually be given to the world.”

She added, “Thank you B, and thank you Warner Bros. Thank you HFPA, we are beyond grateful. 📸 @gettyentertainment.”

Lady Gaga won the Golden Globe for best original song for “Shallow” alongside songwriters Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt and Anthony Rossomando.

In a complete surprise to many tuning into the award show, A Star Is Born took home just one award of the five it was nominated for.

The musical drama fell to other victors in the categories of best actor and best actress for Cooper and Lady Gaga, respectively.

A Star Is Born was also up for best director for Cooper, as well as best motion picture, drama, which was clinched by the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

In A Star Is Born, Gaga, 32, plays Ally, a struggling artist who falls in love with seasoned musician Jackson Maine (Cooper) and jump-starts her own career. She previously won a Golden Globe for American Horror Story: Hotel.

The “Bad Romance” singer told PEOPLE in September that her friendship with director and costar Cooper, 44, is “what set the tone for this film.”

“He’s such a wonderful person,” she said. “He says it to me in the movie, he says, ‘All you gotta do is trust me.’ I trusted him the whole time. He pulled things out of me that I never thought that I even had.”

After giving Cooper a hug, a tear-filled Gaga took the stage alongside her fellow songwriters to accept the trophy for their song “Shallow.”