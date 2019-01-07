Lady Gaga Opens Up on Golden Globes Carpet About Breaking Down in Tears Filming A Star Is Born

Filming A Star Is Born was emotional for Lady Gaga from the very first day she stepped on set.

The star, 32, revealed on E!’s Red Carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes that Bradley Cooper‘s attempts to make her be “more present on set.”

“My very first scene with Bradley, I was in my head. Something was going on,” she recalled to host Ryan Seacrest, “[After I said my line,] he said something back to me that wasn’t the line I thought was he was going to say, and I just said my same line again. Then he said something else, and I just said the same line again.”

She continued, “I started crying, I couldn’t let it go … The scene happened as written, and it happened in a much more organic way. Bradley taught me how to be present, had to work really hard to be this character. She’s nothing like me.”

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga VINCENZO PINTO/AFP/Getty

Gaga is nominated for the Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture drama for her role.

The singer walked the carpet in a blue Valentino dress which matched her hair, Tiffany’s diamonds and Giuseppe Zanotti silver platforms.

Even the press tour for the film — which is also nominated for four Golden Globes — was highly emotional for the “Edge of Glory” singer.

Ahead of the film’s October release, cast members Cooper, Gaga, Anthony Ramos and Sam Elliott appeared on Good Morning America for a teary interview in which they praised each other for their work on the highly-anticipated movie.

“I’m just so glad God gave her the talent that she has and he chose her, because that’s quite a vessel to go through,” said Cooper, 44, who made his directorial debut with the film. “Because it’s really what you do with it, and she’s such a beautiful human being.”

Gaga returned the compliment to the star and opened up about their immediate connection.

“We had instant chemistry when I met him,” Gaga said. “As soon as I opened the door to my house and saw him, it was like, ‘You hungry?’ We’re both Italian and from the East Coast and before I knew it, I was heating up some leftovers for him and we were eating together.”

At the Toronto International Film Festival world premiere of the movie, Gaga shed tears as the crowd gave her several standing ovations and her costars praised her.

She broke down in tears when Lukas Nelson — son of Willie Nelson and co-writer of songs on the film — told her, “You just destroyed every single scene you were in.”

The words caused the audience to break into applause which instantly drew a standing ovation.

Gaga was seen breaking into tears as she covered her face with her hands. She lifted her face and mouthed “Thank you” as the audience cheered louder.

The 76th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.