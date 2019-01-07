Watch John Krasinski Adorably Cheer for Emily Blunt in Viral Moment at the Golden Globes

And the award for most supportive husband goes to…

John Krasinski was every bit the doting husband on Sunday night as he supported wife Emily Blunt at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

Blunt was nominated for best actress in a musical or comedy for her role as Mary Poppins in Mary Poppins Returns. And though she lost out to Olivia Colman (The Favourite), Krasinski still made his wife feel like a winner.

As Blunt took the stage to present an award alongside Dick Van Dyke, Krasinski loudly clapped and cheered her on from his seat.

Naturally, It didn’t take long for fans to notice the sweet moment.

“John Krasinski cheered on his wife in the crowd and Emily Blunt managed to find him and smiled y’all this is true love and I’m here for it,” wrote one Twitter user.

john krasinski cheered on his wife in the crowd and emily blunt managed to find him and smiled y’all this is true love and i’m here for it pic.twitter.com/XFyn01T5wa — c | (@thorstrilogy) January 7, 2019

“I just want someone to love me and support me like John Krasinski does with Emily Blunt,” wrote another.

if your bae ain't hyping you up like John Krasinski hypes up Emily Blunt, drop 'em #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/FfhBG430Ra — Complex (@Complex) January 7, 2019

I just want someone to love me and support me like John Krasinski does with Emily Blunt #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/DaCb8vGdj1 — saoirse ronan (@shxrlocked) January 7, 2019

One viewer even compared Krasinski to supportive momager Kris Jenner when joking about his undying love for his wife.

The actress, 35, turned heads in a silver, lace-detailed Alexander McQueen gown teamed with matching shoes and a pulled back low bun accented with a sparkling brooch and Neil Lane jewelry while her husband, 39, looked dapper as ever in a navy tuxedo with a black lapel.

Blunt is already a Golden Globe winner. In 2007 she was honored for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television for her role in Gideon’s Daughter. She was also nominated for her roles in The Young Victoria, Salmon Fishing in the Yemen and Into the Woods.

In addition to appearing in the Disney film, Blunt also costarred alongside her husband in A Quiet Place in 2018. The hit horror movie — which was directed and cowritten by Krasinski — was nominated for a Golden Globe for best original score for a motion picture, and a sequel in the works.

Blunt also received Screen Actors Guild nods for her roles in A Quiet Place and Mary Poppins Returns.

“It’s honestly one of the most beautiful films,” Krasinski said of his wife’s Disney film during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I think it’s exactly what everybody needs at the holidays, the pure joy.”