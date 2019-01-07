007 Times 2? Idris Elba Poses for 'Awks' Selfie with Daniel Craig at 2019 Golden Globes

How many are too many secret agents in one room?

At the 76th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, Daniel Craig — who has portrayed James Bond since 2006 — had a run-in with Idris Elba, who has long been the subject of casting rumors regarding who will next play the iconic character.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a selfie shared to Elba’s Instagram Story, Craig, 50, smiled knowingly at PEOPLE’s 2018 Sexiest Man Alive, who wore a nervous, silly look on his face.

“Awks,” Elba, 46, wrote over the photo.

Elba was a presenter during the Los Angeles ceremony and was also in the audience to support his 17-year-old daughter Isan Elba, who served as the Miss Golden Globe Ambassador for the evening.

Craig’s wife Rachel Weisz, 48, was nominated for her role in The Favourite.

RELATED: Idris Elba’s Advice to Daughter Isan Elba, Miss Golden Globe 2019: ‘Elegance Is Presence’

Speculation over who will take over the Bond reigns has been rampant since Craig announced he’d be completing his tenure as the British agent in next winter’s 25th franchise film.

Rumors of the Luther star picking up Craig’s ammunition first began during the Sony Pictures leak in 2014, when an email from senior executive Amy Pascal allegedly revealed she wanted him to star as the next British secret agent.

RELATED: Who Could Replace Daniel Craig as the Next Bond? From Sam Heughan to Priyanka Chopra

Idris Elba (left) and Daniel Craig Tim P. Whitby/Getty; Everett

Since then, Elba has repeatedly responded to the endless speculation.

In August, while promoting his directorial debut Yardie, Elba was asked if he’ll be the next actor to take on the role. “No,” he told Good Morning Britain’s reporter, bluntly. Earlier that month, he tackled the rumors on Twitter, writing, “Don’t believe the HYPE.”

Can’t get enough of the Globes? Check out our full Golden Globes coverage for the latest news, fashion and more.

A movie that Elba is definitely appearing in, though? The big screen adaptation of the musical Cats.

Written and composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, and based on a book of poetry by T.S. Elliot, the musical premiered on the West End in 1981 and Broadway in 1982, where it ran for 21 years and 18 years, respectively.

2019 Golden Globe Nominations Full List: Lady Gaga Scores for A Star Is Born

Other stars confirmed for the film adaptation include Jennifer Hudson and Taylor Swift, who Elba presented with on Sunday.