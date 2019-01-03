Golden Globes: Emily Blunt, Harrison Ford and Halle Berry Announced as Presenters at 2019 Show

The 2019 Golden Globe Awards just got a glamorous boost of attendees!

Emily Blunt, Harrison Ford and Halle Berry have been announced in the second round of presenters taking the stage at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards — and plenty of stars will be joining them.

The trio will also be joined by Allison Janney, Ben Stiller, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman and Danai Gurira.

The lineup of presenters will also feature Dick Van Dyke, Felicity Huffman, Gary Oldman, Idris Elba, Jamie Lee Curtis and Jessica Chastain.

The Big Bang Theory stars Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, and Kaley Cuoco will also present, alongside This Is Us stars Justin Hartley and Chrissy Metz.

Emily Blunt, Harrison Ford, Halle Berry Getty (3)

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan, comedian Mike Myers, Octavia Spencer, Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan, Sterling K. Brown, Taraji P. Henson and William H. Macy round out the presenters in attendance.

Jeff Bridges will be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award. Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh will be hosting.

The Killing Eve actress, 47, and the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor, 40, were last on stage together at the 2018 Emmy Awards during which the pair mocked the 2017 Oscars’ La La Land–Moonlight mix up before presenting the trophy for outstanding directing for a comedy series.

Samberg, who is a two-time Golden Globe Award winner, and Oh, who won a Globe in 2006 for her role on Grey’s Anatomy, follow in the footsteps of last year’s host Seth Meyers.

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards air Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. ET on NBC.