Claire Foy Says She Couldn’t Get Into Emmys Party: ‘I Brought My Passport’ for 2019 Golden Globes

She may be the Queen, but that didn’t guarantee Claire Foy entry to an Emmys after party last year.

After winning her first ever Emmy at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in September for playing Queen Elizabeth in Netflix’s The Crown, Foy made her way to a post-show celebration. But she couldn’t get in, despite having her statue in hand.

“I couldn’t!” the British actress, 34, revealed to Ryan Seacrest on E!’s Red Carpet ahead of the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday in Beverly Hills.

Foy explained, “I had the Emmy in my hand and they still wouldn’t let me in.”

So for Sunday night’s awards show — where Foy received a nomination for best actress in a supporting role in any motion picture for her part as Neil Armstrong’s wife Janet in First Man — she came prepared.

“I brought my passport,” Foy said. “I’ve got everything I could possibly bring.”

And just in case the documentation doesn’t suffice, Foy made sure to have an in-person voucher.

“I brought my sister with me!” she added.

The 76th annual Golden Globes will be presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday at 8 p.m. EST