Christian Bale's Fans Are Shocked to Discover He's British During Globes: 'He Has an Accent!?'

As expected, Christian Bale won a Golden Globe Sunday night for his uncanny portrayal of Dick Cheney in Vice. Not expected? His thick British accent.

Bale has made his mark playing American characters in movies like American Beauty, the Dark Knight trilogy and now Vice. But the 44-year-old actor was actually born in Wales and has the accent to prove it!

Fans were shocked to hear what Bale’s voice actually sounds like when he accepted the trophy for best actor in a comedy or musical at the show. While the actor was busy thanking Satan for “inspiration” in playing the controversial politician, Twitter users were losing their collective minds.

“Christian Bale has an accent!? Am I the only one who didn’t know that!?” comedian Dana Goldberg wrote.

Christian Bale has an accent!? Am I the only one who didn’t know that!? 🤦🏽‍♀️ #GoldenGlobes — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) January 7, 2019

Me: *forgets Christian Bale is British for the 638373rd time* Christian Bale: *speaks, is British* Me: pic.twitter.com/yAx8w717kS — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) January 7, 2019

Never not startled by Christian Bale's real accent. — Sara Vilkomerson (@Vilkomerson) January 7, 2019

my entire timeline is people shocked christian bale sounds like a “british chimney sweep” and other people screaming at them HE’S WELSH — #1 Rachel (@rachel) January 7, 2019

While others remembered but still feel like it’s a little too strong this time around.

“I knew Christian Bale was British but he sounded extra British tonight. Has his accent always been this strong?” another user wrote.

I know Christian Bale is *actually* British but it still feels like he’s pretending to be British as a bit — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) January 7, 2019

I knew Christian Bale was British but he sounded extra British tonight. Has his accent always been this strong? #goldenglobes⁠ ⁠ — Rachel Elizabeth 🐘 (@R_Elizabeth218) January 7, 2019

They also had fun trying to pinpoint what his accent reminded them of.

I always forget that Christian Bale talks like Lin-Manuel Miranda in Mary Poppins Returns. — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) January 7, 2019

Christian Bale's real life accent sounds like the cabbie that discovers a dead body in a BBC procedural. Make it make sense. — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) January 7, 2019

I constantly forget that Christian Bale’s real accent sounds like a cartoon chimney sweep #GoldenGlobes⁠ ⁠ — How To Be Alone (by me Lane Moore) is out now (@hellolanemoore) January 7, 2019

And some connected him to fellow thick-accented Brit Michael Caine, who he costarred alongside in The Dark Knight trilogy.

Christian Bale sounds like I do when I pretend to be Michael Caine reading Harry Potter. — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) January 7, 2019

I feel like if you drop Christian Bale's accent in water you get a fully grown Michael Caine — Sady Doyle (@sadydoyle) January 7, 2019

The 76th Golden Globe Awards aired live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel Sunday Jan. 6 on NBC.