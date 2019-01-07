Liz Cheney Slams Christian Bale for Calling Dad 'Satan' by Resurfacing Assault Allegation

Congresswoman Liz Cheney isn’t happy at the dig Christian Bale made towards her dad at the Golden Globes.

Accepting the award for best actor (comedy), Bale wound down his speech by thanking “Satan for giving me inspiration on how to play” his winning role as Dick Cheney in Vice.

In response, Liz tweeted out a decade-old article about Bale being detained for an alleged altercation with his mom and sister before the London premiere of The Dark Knight in 2008.

The actor was never charged and vehemently denied the accusation, which was later dismissed by police due to “insufficient evidence.”

“Satan probably inspired him to do this, too,” Cheney wrote in her tweet.

PEOPLE is out to Bale's representative for comment.

Satan probably inspired him to do this, too. Christian Bale arrested for 'assault on mother and sister'| The Independent. https://t.co/kesnNno9Zv — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) January 7, 2019

The actor denied the allegations at the time in a statement through his lawyer. He also said he had voluntarily reported to the police station for questioning the day after the premiere.

“Mr Bale, who denies the allegation, cooperated throughout, gave his account in full of the events in question, and has left the station without any charge being made against him by the police. At this time, there will be no further comment by Mr. Bale,” the statement read, according to Independent.

The actor was fully cleared of the allegations three weeks later.

“We can today confirm that we have advised the Metropolitan Police Service that the actor Christian Bale should not face any charges following an incident which occurred in relation to his mother and sister at the Dorchester hotel on 21 July this year,” a police spokesperson told The Guardian at the time.

Christian Bale Paul Drinkwater/NBC

During his speech, Bale also thanked his wife Sibi Blazic, who told him “less is more,” when it comes to his acceptance speech. “Thank you for that advice,” Bale said as the crowd burst into laughter. Bale also thanked his children and his fellow actors in the film.

The role required him to pack on 40 pounds, something he didn’t mind doing. “It was more fun gaining the weight than losing it,” a slimmed-down Bale told reporters at the film’s world premiere in December.

Dick Cheney; Christian Bale in Vice Greig Fraser/Annapurna Pictures; Win McNamee/Getty

As for how he gained the weight? “I’ve just eaten a lot of pies, so far,” he told Variety, prior to filming.

The 76th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Killing Eve‘s Sandra Oh and Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Andy Samberg, aired live on NBC. Vice is now playing in theaters.