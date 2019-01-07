Bohemian Rhapsody Director Bryan Singer Thanks Golden Globes After Being Left Out of Speeches

Even though he was completely left out of the celebrations at the Golden Globes Sunday night, director Bryan Singer still took the time to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for Bohemian Rhapsody‘s two big wins of the night — best picture (drama) and actor (drama) for star Rami Malek.

Singer, 53, was fired from the hit Queen biopic for allegedly being “unexpectedly unavailable” for several days on set. His firing also came amid reports that there was tension between him and Malek, who played Freddie Mercury. But that didn’t stop him from thanking the Globes after the movie took home best drama motion picture on Sunday night.

“What an honor. Thank you #HollywoodForeignPress,” Singer captioned a photo of him directing Malek on set. He is still credited as the director of the movie given he filmed a majority of it. Dexter Fletcher, who replaced Singer, is credited as executive producer.

Singer has had multiple accusations of sexual misconduct levied against him.

In 2014, aspiring model and actor Michael Egan filed a civil suit against the director, claiming he forced him into sex during parties in California and Hawaii in the late 1990s. Singer’s attorney, Marty Singer, called the lawsuit “absurd and defamatory.” Singer also submitted evidence he claimed proved he was not in Hawaii at the time of the alleged assault. Egan later parted ways with his attorney after he said he was pressured into taking a settlement. He ultimately dropped the lawsuit, saying that while his claims had merit, he could not find a new lawyer to represent him. In 2015, Egan was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to committing securities and wire fraud, according to Variety.

Later in 2014, a second accuser filed a sexual abuse lawsuit against Singer and entertainment executive Gary Goddard. When he was 17, the man claimed in the lawsuit, Singer fondled him and tried to force him to have sex. Singer and Goddard both vehemently denied the allegations.

The anonymous accuser was represented by Jeff Herman, the same lawyer who represented Egan. “After the substance of Mr. Herman’s previous defamatory and fabricated filing in Hawaii was disproved based on unassailable evidence, Mr. Herman’s desperation has led him to fabricate these new anonymous accusations against Mr. Singer, which we will also prove to be completely false,” Singer’s attorney said in a statement.

A Los Angeles court accepted Singer’s motion to dismiss on the grounds that there was no legal basis for the suit, and that it was improperly brought.

Recently responding to a report that Esquire would be publishing an exposé on him, Singer wrote, “In today’s climate where people’s careers are being harmed by mere accusations, what Esquire is attempting to do is a reckless disregard for the truth, making assumptions that are fictional and irresponsible.”

Malek explained his decision to leave Singer out of his speech following the awards.

“There’s only one thing we needed to do and that was to celebrate Freddie Mercury in this film,” he said backstage. “He is a marvel. There is only one Freddie Mercury and nothing would compromise us giving him the love, celebration and adulation he deserves.”