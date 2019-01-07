Brett Ratner Congratulates 'Brother' Bryan Singer for Bohemian Rhapsody Wins at Golden Globes

Bryan Singer is receiving praise from controversial film producer Brett Ratner after his film’s victory at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

Ratner, 49, congratulated Singer, 53, after his Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, took home the award for best picture (drama) and actor (drama) for star Rami Malek.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“So happy for you brother!!” Ratner commented on Singer’s post in which he thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the wins.

“What an honor. Thank you #HollywoodForeignPress,” Singer captioned a photo of him directing Malek on set.

Singer was fired from the hit film for allegedly being “unexpectedly unavailable” for several days on set. His firing also came amid reports that there was tension between him and Malek, who played Freddie Mercury.

The X-Men director is still credited as the helmer of the movie given he filmed a majority of it. Dexter Fletcher, who replaced Singer, is credited as executive producer.

Bryan Singer/Instagram

Ratner has been accused of sexual misconduct or harassment in the past, and has denied the allegations.

Notably, Ratner was accused by actress Olivia Munn of masturbating in front of her, while another actress, Natasha Henstridge, claimed Ratner had forced her to perform oral sex on him when she was 19 in accusations published by the Los Angeles Times in interviews.

RELATED: Bohemian Rhapsody Beats Out A Star Is Born for Best Picture, Drama at Golden Globes 2019

A total of six women spoke out about the longtime Rush Hour director to the Times. In a statement to the newspaper, Ratner’s attorney Martin Singer vehemently disputed the specific allegations and said “no woman has ever made a claim against him for sexual misconduct or sexual harassment. Furthermore, no woman has ever requested or received any financial settlement from my client.”

Singer has also faced, and apparently fended off, multiple accusations of of sexual misconduct. In 2014, aspiring model and actor Michael Egan filed a civil suit against the director, claiming he forced him into sex during parties in California and Hawaii in the late 1990s.

The director’s attorney, also Martin Singer (no relation to the director), called the lawsuit “absurd and defamatory.”

Brett Ratner, Bryan Singer Michael Kovac/Getty; DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty

Singer also submitted evidence he claimed proved he was not in Hawaii at the time of the alleged assault. Egan later parted ways with his attorney after declining to enter into a settlement. He ultimately dropped the lawsuit, saying he could not find a new lawyer to represent him. In 2015, Egan was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to committing securities and wire fraud, according to Variety.

Later in 2014, a second accuser filed a sexual abuse lawsuit against Singer. When he was 17, the man claimed in the lawsuit, Singer fondled him and tried to force him to have sex. Singer vehemently denied the allegations.

A Los Angeles court accepted Singer’s motion to dismiss on the grounds that there was no legal basis for the suit, and that it was improperly brought.

RELATED VIDEO: Rami Malek Thanks Freddie Mercury After Winning Golden Globe: “I Love You, You Beautiful Man”

Malek explained his decision to leave Singer out of his speech following the awards.

“There’s only one thing we needed to do and that was to celebrate Freddie Mercury in this film,” he said backstage. “He is a marvel. There is only one Freddie Mercury and nothing would compromise us giving him the love, celebration and adulation he deserves.”