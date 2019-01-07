Bohemian Rhapsody Beats Out A Star Is Born for Best Picture, Drama at Golden Globes 2019

Don’t stop them now! The cast and creative team of Bohemian Rhapsody won big at the 2019 Golden Globes.

The movie that tells the story of Freddie Mercury and the band Queen took home the award for best motion picture, drama at Sunday evening’s awards ceremony. Star Rami Malek also won best actor in a drama.

Both members of the creative team and the cast took the stage to accept the award, led by producer Graham King. “Wow, unexpected,” he said of the musical beating out A Star Is Born, Black Panther, If Beale Street Could Talk and BlacKkKlansman.

King accepting the award at the 2019 Golden Globes.

King gave a shout-out to Malek, 37, and Queen guitarist Brian May, along with the late Mercury.

“To Freddie Mercury, thank you for showing us the power of embracing your true self,” King said during his acceptance speech at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Malek as Mercury.

Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh co-hosted the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

The Killing Eve actress, 47, and the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor, 40, were last on stage together at the 2018 Emmy Awards during which the pair mocked the 2017 Oscars’ La La Land–Moonlight mix up before presenting the trophy for outstanding directing for a comedy series.

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards aired Sunday on NBC.