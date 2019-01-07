Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Scores Golden Globe for Best Animated Motion Picture

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is swinging home with the Golden Globe for best animated motion picture!

The cast and filmmakers took the stage to accept the award during Sunday night’s 76th annual Golden Globes Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Can’t get enough of the Globes? Check out our full Golden Globes coverage for the latest news, fashion and more.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was praised for its diverse casting, particularly for creating the first black Spider-Man; the story revolves around nerdy New York teen Miles Morales, who finds that he is one of many Spider-Mans in multiple universes.

The Get Down‘s Shameik Moore voiced Miles, Jake Johnson starred as Peter B. Parker and Hailee Steinfeld played Gwen Stacy.

RELATED VIDEO: 2019 Golden Globe Nominations Full List: Lady Gaga Scores for A Star Is Born

“I saw a cartoon a few years where Miles Morales made an appearance, and I was like, he looks just like me, and I was very surprised that he was black,” Moore told Entertainment Tonight.

“My co-star on Dope had given me a journal, and we were trying to will our success into existence. So, I was like, ‘I need to write this down.’ And I wrote, ‘I am Miles Morales. I am Spider-Man,'” Moore told the outlet.

The film is also nominated for a Critic’s Choice Award.

The 76th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Killing Eve‘s Sandra Oh and Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Andy Samberg, is airing on NBC.