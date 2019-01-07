Olivia Colman Calls Out Her Favourite 'Bitches' Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz in Golden Globes Win

She certainly is the favorite!

Olivia Colman took home the statue for best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy at Sunday’s 2019 Golden Globes for her role in The Favourite. She beat out fellow nominees Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns), Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade), Charlize Theron (Tully) and Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians).

“I’m not going to cry because my entire table will point and laugh at me, I’ve been crying all evening,” Colman, 44, said in her acceptance speech, before thanking “my bitches” — costars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz.

“I would like to tell you how much this film meant to me, but I can’t thinking of it cause I’m too excited,” she joked. “I promise I will keep on enjoying this because this is amazing.”

In 2017, the British actress’ part in The Night Manager earned her her first Golden Globe, for best supporting actress in a series, limited series or motion picture. Now it’s her role as Queen Anne that gained her recognition from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The Favourite follows Anne’s supposed lesbian love triangle that took place as she ruled over 18th century England in failing health. Because of her gout, Anne relies heavily on her adviser and secret lover, Sarah Churchill, the Duchess of Marlborough (Rachel Weisz). Sarah holds major influence on the Queen’s rule until her younger cousin, Abigail Hill (Emma Stone), comes along and charms her way into the Queen’s good graces — and her bed.

Colman will continue her royal reign when she plays Queen Elizabeth II in season 3 of Netflix’s The Crown.

The 76th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.