Glenn Close Honors Mother in Tearful Tribute While Accepting 2019 Golden Globes Best Actress Win

Sunday was a big night for Glenn Close, who was named best actress in a drama at the 2019 Golden Globes.

The actress, 71, picked up the honor for the The Wife — beating Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born, Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Nicole Kidman for Destroyer and Rosamund Pike for A Private War.

It was the first win for Close in over 10 years, the actress having won in 2008 for her role in TV’s Damages. She’s been nominated over 10 times before, and also picked up an acting win in 2005 for The Lion in Winter.

Glenn Close NBC

In her speech, Close held back tears as she discussed playing her role in The Wife, which she says took 14 years to get made. The part made her think about her mother, who “really sublimated herself to my father her whole life” and who, in her ’80s, lamented, “I feel I haven’t accomplished anything.”

“It was so not right,” she said. “Women, we’re nurturers, that’s what’s expected of us. But we have to find personal fulfillment. We have to follow our dreams. We have to say ‘I can do that, and I should be allowed to do that.

“When I was little… I felt destined to be an actress,” she added. “I saw the early Disney films and said, ‘I can do that.’ And here I am today. It will be 45 years in September that I am a working actress. And I cannot imagine a more wonderful life.”

While the category featured old favorites like Kidman and Close, and even Pike with her second nomination, this was the first nod for Gaga and McCarthy, who had both previously been nominated in different categories.

The 76th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.