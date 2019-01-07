After winning best performance by an actor in a motion picture for Vice at the 2019 Golden Globes, Christian Bale thanked the usual suspects, then threw in a wild card: Satan.

The actor took the stage at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California Sunday evening, and wound down his acceptance speech by saying, “Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration on how to play” his winning role of Dick Cheney.

The actor also thanked his wife Sibi Blazic, who told him “less is more,” when it comes to his acceptance speech. “Thank you for that advice,” Bale said as the crowd burst into laughter.

Bale also thanked his children and his fellow actors in the film.

For the trophy, Bale beat out fellow nominees Lin-Manuel Miranda (Mary Poppins Returns), Viggo Mortensen (Green Book), Robert Redford (The Old Man & The Gun), and John C. Reilly (Stan & Ollie).

This is the second career Golden Globe award for Bale. The 44-year-old actor previously picked up the honor in 2011 for his supporting role in The Fighter. He was also nominated in 2014 and 2016, for his leading performances in American Hustle and The Big Short, respectively.

In Vice, Bale plays former Vice President Cheney. The role required him to pack on 40 pounds, something he didn’t mind doing. “It was more fun gaining the weight than losing it,” a slimmed-down Bale told reporters at the film’s world premiere in December.

As for how he gained the weight? “I’ve just eaten a lot of pies, so far,” he told Variety, prior to filming.

Last year, James Franco won the Golden Globe in this category for his role in The Disaster Artist.

The 76th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Killing Eve‘s Sandra Oh and Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Andy Samberg, is airing on NBC.