Rami Malek Praises Late Freddie Mercury After Golden Globe Win: 'I Love You, You Beautiful Man'

Rami Malek is taking home the gold!

The actor, 37, won the 2019 Golden Globe Award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture, drama for Bohemian Rhapsody during Sunday’s award show at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California.

“I’m beyond moved. My heart is pounding out of my chest right now,” Malek began. “This is a profound honor to receive this and to be counted amongst such extraordinary actors. I’m privileged to be counted among you.”

Malek who played Queen’s iconic frontman Freddie Mercury in the film, of course went on to thank the band. “To you Brian May, to you Roger Taylor for ensuring that authenticity and inclusivity exists in the music and in the world and all of us.”

“Thank you to Freddie Mercury for giving me the joy of a lifetime. I love you, you beautiful man. This is for and because of you gorgeous,” Malek concluded.

Rami Malek NBC

This is Malek’s first Golden Globe nomination and win.

In October, he opened up about his transformation to AARP the Magazine saying his physicality changed with the fake teeth he wore in the film.

Malek also hired a choreographer to help him perfect Mercury’s moves while on stage.

“What I realized is, I didn’t need a choreographer. I needed a movement coach,” Malek said. “There’s nothing about Freddie that was choreographed.”

The actor began to focus on some of Mercury’s biggest influences such as David Bowie and Jimi Hendrix.

“We’d watch Bowie. We’d watch Hendrix. We ended up a lot of times watching Liza Minelli in films like Cabaret,” he said.

“We started to analyze Freddie’s mannerisms — not just performing, but how many times he covered his mouth in interviews to hide his teeth,” Malek added.

The actor revealed he even worked with a dialect coach who helped him execute the Gujarati dialect from India, where he spent his early childhood after being born in Zanzibar.

“I was doing everything I could,” he said. “I was aware of the immense gravity of the man I was playing and the responsibility I had to honor him.”

The 76th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.