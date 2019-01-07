Ben Stiller Calls Daughter Ella, 16, 'Beautiful' After Their Golden Globes 2019 Date: 'So Happy'

Ben Stiller couldn’t have picked a better date for the 2019 Golden Globes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The star attended Sunday night’s ceremony with 16-year-old daughter Ella, where they celebrated Escape at Dannemora‘s two nods: best television limited series or motion picture made for television, as well as best performance by an actress in a limited series or TV movie — the latter of which Patricia Arquette took home.

Stiller, who directed and executive produced the Showtime limited series, expressed his gratitude and excitement over having his eldest child by his side on Instagram late Sunday evening.

“So happy to be with my beautiful daughter @ella.stiller tonight at the #GoldenGlobes!!” he captioned the father-daughter snapshot, adding, “So proud of #PatriciaArquette and her well deserved win!!! #EscapeAtDannemora”

Ben Stiller and daughter Ella Todd Williamson/NBC

RELATED: 2019 Golden Globe Nominations Full List: Lady Gaga Scores for A Star Is Born

Ahead of the awards ceremony, the duo walked the red carpet together Sunday at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, where Ella said it was “exciting” to be her dad’s plus one.

Ben Stiller and daughter Ella Ben Stiller Instagram

“I’m proud, I’m so proud of him!” she praised Stiller, 53.

“I thought it was a fascinating story and unbelievable that a prison escape like this could happen in this day and age,” Stiller said of his series. “It just seemed like it would be a great long-form story.”

Can’t get enough of the Globes? Check out our full Golden Globes coverage for the latest news, fashion and more.

Ben Stiller and daughter Ella Kena Betancur/Showtime/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Ella has become her famous dad’s go-to date recently, with the pair hitting events together several times over the fall.

Stiller and ex Christine Taylor often step out with their daughter, and caught a tennis match at the US Open in late August. Stiller and Taylor, 47, announced their separation after 17 years of marriage in May 2017. The two share Ella and her younger brother Quinlin Dempsey, 13.

The 76th annual Golden Globes, hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, were presented live on NBC at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.