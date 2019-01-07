Andy Samberg Mocks Lady Gaga's '100 People in a Room' Quote at 2019 Golden Globes

Lady Gaga‘s repetitive A Star Is Born promotion became the butt of the joke in Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg’s opening monologue at the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday night.

The pop star, 32, had a go-to story that she would tell reporters when talking about working with Bradley Cooper on the film, which has been nominated for four Globes. A viral compilation of the singer shows her repeatedly saying: “There can be 100 people in a room, and 99 of them don’t believe in you, but all it takes is one, and it just changes your whole life.”

So naturally, hosts Sandra Oh, 47, and Andy Samberg, 40, poked fun at the “Edge of Glory” singer’s comments.

“There can be 100 people in a room and 99 of them don’t believe in you, and one does, and that one is Bradley Cooper,” Samberg said.

To keep it light, Oh followed up, “Bradley Cooper, you’re hot!”

The camera cut to her laughing at the joke.

“It’s true!” Gaga yelled back.

Cooper also had a go-to story when promoting the film — the time Gaga won over the actor and director over with her leftover homemade pasta and he showed her his pipes for the first time.

“I don’t know what I was doing but she said, ‘Are you hungry?’ I said, ‘Yeah,’” he shared, before joking, “I was burping and my stomach was growling.”

“We went to the kitchen and she said, ‘Look in my fridge’ and she had all this pasta that she had made the night before,” Cooper continued. “She heated it up and I was eating it with her. It was insane. She made me feel so comfortable.”

The actor and first-time director also shared the story of their first duet together of the folk song “Midnight Special”, following that bowl of pasta.

“The next thing I know after I’m eating pasta, we’re singing in her living room,” he said. “It was crazy and she said, ‘Has anyone ever heard you sing before?’ I said, ‘No’ and she said, ‘Well let’s record it.’ So I recorded it on my phone and that was actually one of the first things when I was trying to pitch this movie to Warner Brothers, I showed them that video.”

Gaga clearly has skills in the kitchen, because she credits the spaghetti for sparking an “instant connection” with Cooper.

“We had it in the fridge and when he came over I was heating it up for him in a pan, and before I knew it was two Italian Americans from the East Coast eating spaghetti together,” she told PEOPLE at the film’s Los Angeles premiere.