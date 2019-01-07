Inside the Afterparties: Ben Stiller Hits the Dance Floor, Taylor Swift Cuddles Up to Joe Alwyn

After the 2019 Golden Globes wrapped up, the real fun started at all the afterparties.

With the major networks throwing their own bashes and InStyle joining in on the fun, there were plenty of options for the night’s winners, losers and everyone else to let loose — and PEOPLE was there for all of the celebrations!

The easiest party for attendees to get to was the FOX Post Show Celebration, which took place in the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where the ceremony was held.

It was also one of the starriest, with The Favourite cast holding court at their table and having a ball throughout the night. Big winner Olivia Colman was seen taking shots with Joe Alwyn, who was accompanied by girlfriend Taylor Swift the whole night. The Grammy winner cheered on the cast as they took the shots and was affectionate with her beau throughout the celebration.

The ultra-private couple was spotted kissing and cozying up at their table along with Alwyn’s Favourite costar Emma Stone and her Saturday Night Live writer boyfriend Dave McCary. Completing the trio of leading ladies was Rachel Weisz, who stayed close to husband Daniel Craig at their table.

Swift and Alwyn then made their way over to the InStyle and Netflix afterparties, where Ben Stiller was seen breaking it down with Sacha Baron Cohen and his wife Isla Fisher on the dance floor.

Stiller, who was joined by 16-year-old daughter Ella, playfully danced along to “Put Your Hands Up” with Cohen until Fisher joined them for “Get Low.” The group was then joined by Alison Brie as they took over the dance floor.

Also at the party were Pete Davidson and good pal Machine Gun Kelly, who were seen enjoying the company of Kate Beckinsale in the outdoor patio. Davidson and Beckinsale seemed to hit it off particularly well and were spotted chatting for 45 minutes as the party raged on around them, with Kelly dropping in and out throughout. Fisher, Cohen and Kelly later joined the two until Beckinsale headed off.

The dance floor was also booming over at the InStyle and Warner Bros. party, where Maria Menounos let it all out with some Today show correspondents and Gina Rodriguez. The group was a mainstay on the dance floor for several songs, as Menounos told PEOPLE she was happy to be at the Globes “just for fun” after missing them last year due to her brain tumor scare.

Sarah Hyland and boyfriend Wells Adams were part of the fun just before the dancing started, as they took a group shot with Rodriguez and fellow party guest Laverne Cox. The two then made their way to the balcony, where they mingled with friends among the crowd.

The stars were also out at the Amazon Prime afterparty, where the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel cast was the toast of the town. Winner Rachel Brosnahan seemed to be taking in the night as several people congratulated her, though she admitted to PEOPLE outside the party that she had yet to take one important phone call.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone yet. I’ll probably call my mom later. She’s probably called me 27 times already,” she said.

Brosnahan’s costar Alex Borstein took the chance to catch up with new mom Hilary Duff and her boyfriend Matthew Koma at the party. Borstein and Duff had a happy reunion after starring together in the Lizzie McGuire Movie back in 2003.

The 76th Golden Globes were held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Jan. 6. See the complete list of winners here.