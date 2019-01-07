Golden Globes 2019: A Star Is Born Snubbed, Only Wins Best Original Song

In a complete surprise to many tuning in to the 2019 Golden Globes Sunday night, A Star Is Born took home just one award of the five it was nominated for.

Winning best original song, for “Shallow,” the musical drama fell to other victors in the categories of best actor and best actress for Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, respectively.

A Star Is Born was also up for best director for Cooper, as well as best motion picture, drama, which was clinched by the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

Bohemian Rhapsody‘s Rami Malek won the trophy for best actor in a motion picture, drama, while Glenn Close nabbed the award in the actress category for her performance in The Wife. Alfonso Cuaron took home best director in a motion picture, for Roma.

Lady Gaga

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper

In A Star Is Born, Gaga, 32, plays Ally, a struggling artist who falls in love with seasoned musician Jackson Maine (Cooper) and jump-starts her own career. She previously won a Golden Globe for American Horror Story: Hotel.

The “Bad Romance” singer told PEOPLE in September that her friendship with director and costar Cooper, 44, is “what set the tone for this film.”

“He’s such a wonderful person,” she said. “He says it to me in the movie, he says, ‘All you gotta do is trust me.’ I trusted him the whole time. He pulled things out of me that I never thought that I even had.”

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga NBC

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born Clay Enos

After giving Cooper a hug, a tear-filled Gaga took the stage alongside her fellow songwriters to accept the trophy for their song “Shallow.”

“I just have to say, as a woman in music, it is really hard to be taken seriously as a musician and a songwriter. These three incredible men … they lifted me up and supported me,” Gaga said. “Bradley, I love you.”

The 76th annual Golden Globes, hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, were presented live on NBC at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.