Golden Globe Nominations 2019: Lady Gaga Scores for A Star Is Born

The Golden Globe Awards are once again star-studded!

Hollywood’s awards season kicked into high gear Thursday morning with the nominations for the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

The Globes, awarded by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, honor acting in film and TV.

The nominees are:

Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Crazy Rich Asians

Vice

Best Motion Picture, Drama

A Star Is Born

Black Panther

If Beale Street Could Talk

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Ethan Hawke, First Reformed

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

John David Washington, BlackKklansman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Glenn Close, The Wife

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Best TV Series, Comedy or Musical

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Screenplay

Roma

Tony McNamara

If Beale Street Could Talk

Vice

Green Book

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical

Kirsten Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Allison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky method

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Best Animated

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Foreign Language Film

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Antonia Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Best Original Score

A Quiet Place

Isle of Dogs

Black Panther

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Best Director in a Motion Picture

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Spike Lee

Adam McKay

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Catrina Balfe

Elisabeth Moss

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale, Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun

John C Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Charlize Theron, Tully

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Sam Rockwell

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Claire Foy, First Man

Amy Adams, Vice

Best Original Song

All The Stars, Black Panther

Requiem for a Private War, A Private War

Revelation, Boy Erased

Shallow, A Star Is Born

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg are set to host the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards. The duo takes over hosting duties from Late Night’s Seth Meyers who hosted last year.

The 76th Golden Globe Awards will air live from The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6 on NBC.