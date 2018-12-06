Golden Globe Nominations 2019: Lady Gaga Scores for A Star Is Born

The Golden Globe Awards are once again star-studded!
Hollywood’s awards season kicked into high gear Thursday morning with the nominations for the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.
The Globes, awarded by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, honor acting in film and TV.
The nominees are:
Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Crazy Rich Asians
Vice
Best Motion Picture, Drama
A Star Is Born
Black Panther
If Beale Street Could Talk
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Ethan Hawke, First Reformed
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
John David Washington, BlackKklansman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Glenn Close, The Wife
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Rosamund Pike, A Private War
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Best TV Series, Comedy or Musical
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Screenplay
Roma
Tony McNamara
If Beale Street Could Talk
Vice
Green Book
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical
Kirsten Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Allison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical
Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky method
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Best Animated
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Foreign Language Film
Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Antonia Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Best Original Score
A Quiet Place
Isle of Dogs
Black Panther
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Best Director in a Motion Picture
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Spike Lee
Adam McKay
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Catrina Balfe
Elisabeth Moss
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Christian Bale, Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun
John C Reilly, Stan & Ollie
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Charlize Theron, Tully
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Sam Rockwell
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Claire Foy, First Man
Amy Adams, Vice
Best Original Song
All The Stars, Black Panther
Requiem for a Private War, A Private War
Revelation, Boy Erased
Shallow, A Star Is Born
Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg are set to host the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards. The duo takes over hosting duties from Late Night’s Seth Meyers who hosted last year.
The 76th Golden Globe Awards will air live from The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6 on NBC.