Golden Globes 2022: See the Complete List of Winners
There was no audience or nominees in attendance at the awards show following the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases
This year's unprecedented Golden Globes are here.
On Sunday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed the winners of the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California, recognizing film and television from the past year.
There was no audience or nominees in attendance at the awards show following the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases as the highly-contagious omicron variant rockets through the U.S. Only "select members and grantees" were in the room as the awards were announced, according to the organization. There was no red carpet, and media was also not invited to attend.
The nominees were announced in December, when industry sources told PEOPLE that it felt "as if they're not even happening" this year due to the muted response from Hollywood after the HFPA's controversy.
NBC said back in May that it would not broadcast the 2022 awards show due to outrage sparked from a Los Angeles Times exposé, which reported hat there were zero Black members within the HFPA. (The HFPA is comprised of 87 international journalists who determine the nominees and winners of the Golden Globes each year.)
The HFPA has since made updates and revisions to become more inclusive after it faced boycotts among Hollywood, including Tom Cruise returning all three of his Golden Globe trophies due to the controversy.
(This list is being updated live. Check back for updates.)
Best television series — musical or comedy
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best motion picture — musical or comedy
Cyrano
Don't Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick... Boom!
West Side Story
Best actor in a television series — drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupin
Best supporting actress in a motion picture
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Best actress in a miniseries or television film
Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best actor in a miniseries or television film
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
Best actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In The Heights
Best television series — drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Best actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best actress in a television series — drama
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose
Best actress in a motion picture — drama
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best motion picture — drama
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Best director
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villenueve, Dune
Best supporting actor in a motion picture
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best screenplay — motion picture
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay, Don't Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Best actor in a motion picture — drama
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best original score
The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat
Encanto, Germaine Franco
The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood
Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias
Dune, Hans Zimmer
Best actor in a television series — musical or comedy
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or television film
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best miniseries or television film
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su, Squid Game
Best actress in a television series — musical or comedy
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best motion picture — foreign language
Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car
The Hand of God
A Hero
Parallel Mothers
Best motion picture — animated
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best original song
King Richard, "Be Alive" — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
Encanto, "Dos Oruguitas"— Lin-Manuel Miranda
Belfast, "Down to Joy" — Van Morrison
Respect, "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" — Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
No Time to Die, "No Time to Die" — Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell