Golden Globes 2022: See the Complete List of Winners

Ariana DeBose as Anita and David Alvarez as Bernardo in 20th Century Studios’ WEST SIDE STORY

This year's unprecedented Golden Globes are here.

On Sunday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed the winners of the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California, recognizing film and television from the past year.

There was no audience or nominees in attendance at the awards show following the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases as the highly-contagious omicron variant rockets through the U.S. Only "select members and grantees" were in the room as the awards were announced, according to the organization. There was no red carpet, and media was also not invited to attend.

The nominees were announced in December, when industry sources told PEOPLE that it felt "as if they're not even happening" this year due to the muted response from Hollywood after the HFPA's controversy.

NBC said back in May that it would not broadcast the 2022 awards show due to outrage sparked from a Los Angeles Times exposé, which reported hat there were zero Black members within the HFPA. (The HFPA is comprised of 87 international journalists who determine the nominees and winners of the Golden Globes each year.)

The HFPA has since made updates and revisions to become more inclusive after it faced boycotts among Hollywood, including Tom Cruise returning all three of his Golden Globe trophies due to the controversy.

Read on for the list of this year's winners in film and TV.

Best television series — musical or comedy

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

jean smart Credit: HBO Max

Best motion picture — musical or comedy

Cyrano

Don't Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick... Boom!

West Side Story

Best actor in a television series — drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupin

succession, jeremy strong Credit: Macall B. Polay/HBO

Best supporting actress in a motion picture

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best actress in a miniseries or television film

Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Mare of Easttown Kate Winslet | Credit: Michele K. Short/HBO

Best actor in a miniseries or television film

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

Best actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In The Heights

Best television series — drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best actress in a television series — drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

Best actress in a motion picture — drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best motion picture — drama

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Best director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villenueve, Dune

Best supporting actor in a motion picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Belfast Credit: Rob Youngson/Focus Features

Best screenplay — motion picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay, Don't Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best actor in a motion picture — drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

KING RICHARD Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Best original score

The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat

Encanto, Germaine Franco

The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood

Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias

Dune, Hans Zimmer

Best actor in a television series — musical or comedy

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jason Sudeikis in “Ted Lasso” season two, now streaming on AppleTV+ Credit: Apple TV+

Best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or television film

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best miniseries or television film

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su, Squid Game

Squid Game Credit: Noh Juhan/Netflix

Best actress in a television series — musical or comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best motion picture — foreign language

Compartment No. 6

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

A Hero

Parallel Mothers

Best motion picture — animated

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best original song