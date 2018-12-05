Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg to Co-Host 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg are co-hosting the 2019 Golden Globe Awards!

“We’re excited to welcome Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg as co-hosts of Hollywood’s Party of the Year,” the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s President Meher Tatna said in a statement. “Both Golden Globe Award recipients have continually showcased their talents in film and television, and we can’t wait see what their undeniable chemistry will bring to the Golden Globes stage.”

The Killing Eve actress, 47, and the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor, 40, were last on stage together at the 2018 Emmy Awards during which the pair mocked the 2017 Oscars’ La La Land–Moonlight mix up before presenting the trophy for outstanding directing for a comedy series.

Samberg, who is a two-time Golden Globe Award winner, and Oh, who won a Globe in 2006 for her role on Grey’s Anatomy, follow in the footsteps of last year’s host Seth Meyers.

Kevin Winter/Getty

We are pleased to confirm that Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh will be co-hosting this year’s 76th #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/H4ktWJ0jvk — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 5, 2018

“Sandra and Andy are the perfect choices to host this world-class event,” said Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks, the co-chairmen of NBC Entertainment, in a statement. “They bring wit, charm, and style to a room filled with the very best of film and television. It’s sure to be another unforgettable, fun-filled night.”

The nominations for this year’s TV and movies awards will be announced on Thursday.

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards air Jan. 6 on NBC.