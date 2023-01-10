See Every Star Arriving on the Red Carpet at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

By
Lauren Lieberman
Lauren Lieberman, Senior Photo Editor
Lauren Lieberman

Lauren Lieberman is the Senior Photo Editor of PEOPLE.com and EW.com. She has been with PEOPLE for more than a decade managing the online photo team, creating red carpet galleries, and producing signature online content. She graduated from NYU with a Bachelors in Communications.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan

Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood.  Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 10, 2023 06:55 PM
01 of 43

Gigi Paris & Glen Powell

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Amy Sussman/Getty
02 of 43

Britt Lower

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Jan 2023
David Fisher/Shutterstock
03 of 43

Li Jun Li

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Amy Sussman/Getty
04 of 43

Tim Burton

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
05 of 43

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Laverne Cox. Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic
06 of 43

Mario Lopez

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Amy Sussman/Getty
07 of 43

Heidi Klum

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Jan 2023
David Fisher/Shutterstock
08 of 43

Sheryl Lee Ralph

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Jon Kopaloff/Getty
09 of 43

Dean Fleischer Camp

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Kevin Mazur/Getty
10 of 43

Jamie Lee Curtis

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Jon Kopaloff/Getty
11 of 43

Abby Elliott

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Jon Kopaloff/Getty
12 of 43

Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Amy Sussman/Getty
13 of 43

Liza Koshy

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Amy Sussman/Getty
14 of 43

Chloe Flower

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Jan 2023
David Fisher/Shutterstock
15 of 43

Jenny Slate

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Jan 2023
David Fisher/Shutterstock
16 of 43

Kaley Cuoco

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Amy Sussman/Getty
17 of 43

Lewis Pullman

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Kevin Mazur/Getty
18 of 43

Sharon R. Friedrick & Richard Jenkins

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Amy Sussman/Getty
19 of 43

Stephen Lang

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/WireImage
20 of 43

Monica Barbaro

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Amy Sussman/Getty
21 of 43

Danny Ramirez

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Kevin Mazur/Getty
22 of 43

Henry Winkler

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Kevin Mazur/Getty
23 of 43

Gabriel LaBelle

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Jon Kopaloff/Getty.
24 of 43

Colman Domingo

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Amy Sussman/Getty
25 of 43

Domhnall Gleeson

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Jon Kopaloff/Getty
26 of 43

Sebastian Stan

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
27 of 43

Quinta Brunson

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
28 of 43

Sarah Polley

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
29 of 43

Greg Tarzan Davis

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
30 of 43

Paul W. Downs

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
31 of 43

Bailey Bass

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
32 of 43

Niecy Nash

Niecy Nash-Betts arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty
33 of 43

Jay Ellis

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
34 of 43

Eddie Redmayne

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
35 of 43

Milly Alcock

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
36 of 43

Sepideh Moafi

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
37 of 43

Jeremy Pope

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
38 of 43

Ana Gasteyer

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
39 of 43

Mo Brings Plenty

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/WireImage
40 of 43

Felicitas Rombold & Daniel Brühl

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Amy Sussman/Getty
41 of 43

Damien Chazelle

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Amy Sussman/Getty
42 of 43

Olivia Hamilton

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Amy Sussman/Getty
43 of 43

Felix Kammerer

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Related Articles
Steve Harvey, Lori Harvey, Michael B. Jordan
Steve Harvey Praises Daughter Lori After Michael B. Jordan Split: 'She's in a Really Good Place'
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Throwback Photos from the 2013 Golden Globe Awards
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 23: Jeff Cohen and Ke Huy Quan attend the premiere of A24's "Everything Everywhere All At Once" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on March 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)
Ke Huy Quan Reveals 'Goonies' Costar Jeff Cohen, Now a Lawyer, Handled His 'Everything Everywhere' Contract
Austin Butler Says It's 'Surreal' Starring in Dune: Part Two: You're 'Like a Kid in Your Favorite Film'
Austin Butler Says He'd 'Cry Every Night' After Mom's Death: 'Never Experienced Pain Like That Before'
Tom Hanks Says He Learned How to Meditate from Jerry Seinfeld: It's 'Easy' and 'Life-Changing'
Tom Hanks Says He Discovered the Power of Meditation from Jerry Seinfeld: It's 'Life-Changing'
EXCLUSIVE - Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders waiting for takeout Monday afternoon at Baba's Perogies in Brooklyn
Pete Davidson and 'Bodies Bodies' Costar Chase Sui Wonders Seen Cuddling in Brooklyn Restaurant
Simu Liu shares sweet photos with girlfriend: ‘You make me feel tall’
Simu Liu Shares Sweet Photos with Girlfriend Allison Hsu: 'Thanks for Making Me Feel Tall'
Brad Pitt W Magazine
Brad Pitt Recalls Filming His First-Ever Love Scene: 'I Was Just Rolling and Frolicking'
Joaquin Phoenix Goes on an Adventure in First Beau is Afraid Trailer
Joaquin Phoenix Undertakes an Epic Adventure in First Trailer for New Movie 'Beau Is Afraid'
Rachel McAdams as Barbara Dimon and Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret Simon in Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
See Rachel McAdams and Kathy Bates in 'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret' First Look
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: (L-R) Samantha Bryant, Colin Hanks, Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Ann Hanks, Chet Hanks, and Truman Theodore Hanks attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Tom Hanks Hints That Nepotism in Hollywood Only Goes So Far: 'Can You Make It Stick?'
Austin Butler Says It's 'Surreal' Starring in Dune: Part Two: You're 'Like a Kid in Your Favorite Film'
Austin Butler Admits He'd Wake Up in 'Terror' Over 'Daunting' Task of Playing Elvis Presley
Pamela, A Love Story. Pamela Anderson in Pamela, A Love Story. Cr. Netflix © 2023
See Pamela Anderson 'Take Control of the Narrative' in Trailer for Netflix's 'Pamela, a love story'
National-Board-Of-Review
The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala Portraits
Michelle Yeoh attends the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's 15th Annual Kirk Douglas Award For Excellence In Film
Michelle Yeoh Says the 'Older You Get' Hollywood Sees Actresses by Age Rather Than 'Capability'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: Don Cheadle attends the "White Noise" opening night premiere during the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on September 30, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)
Don Cheadle Recalls Being Given 2 Hours to Accept Marvel Role Before It Went 'to the Next Person'