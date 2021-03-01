A report from the L.A. Times highlighted the lack of diversity in the governing body over the Golden Globe Awards

Golden Globes' HFPA Promise to Have 'Black Journalists in Our Organization' After Backlash

The HFPA took a moment during the 2021 Golden Globes to address the recent controversy over the lack of Black members within their ranks.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association recently came under fire when a Los Angeles Times report highlighted that the association, a small group of 87 international journalists that determine the nominees and winners of the Golden Globe Awards each year, has no Black members.

In response to the lack of Black members, an HFPA representative told the L.A. Times that the group is aware of the issue and is "committed to addressing" it — and they did just that during the show.

Three members from the HFPA appeared on stage and shared a statement of intent to fix the lack of representation.

"Tonight while we celebrate the work of artists from around the globe we recognize we have our own work to do. Just like in film and television, Black representation is vital. We must have Black journalists in our organization," said Helen Hoehne.

"We must also ensure everyone from all underrepresented communities gets a seat at our table and we are going to make that happen," Meher Tatna followed up.

"That means creating an environment where diverse membership is the norm, not the exception. Thank you and we look forward to a more inclusive future," said Ali Sar.

Earlier in the show, cohosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, appearing live from different coasts, skewered the HFPA in the show's opening monologue.

During the monologue, the two recognized that many people are "understandably upset" about the nominations this year, calling some of the TV shows and movies up for awards "flashy garbage."

"That's their thing," Poehler said of the HFPA.

Image zoom Tina Fey, Amy Poehler | Credit: NBC

"The HFPA is made up of around 90 international no Black journalists who attend movie junkets each year in search of a better life," Fey said, later adding, "awards shows are stupid."

The hosts called out the fact that there are no Black members of the HFPA this year, and Fey joked that "a couple of them might be ghosts."

"The German member is a sausage we drew a little face on," she quipped.

Published exactly a week before Sunday's 78th annual ceremony, the report claimed that the HFPA has several members of color, but no Black members. For many years, the group has allegedly limited its membership due to concerns over competition, the report also stated.