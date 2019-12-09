Golden Globes Nominations 2020 Announced!

The Golden Globes 2020 nominations are here!

Set to take place on January 5 and hosted by Ricky Gervais, the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards are revealing its list of nominees on Monday morning.

The Globes are voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, comprised of journalists from around the world.

The nominations are being announced by Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson, alongside HFPA president Lorenzo Soria and Barry Adelman, executive VP of television at Dick Clark Productions.

This year’s Golden Globes ambassadors, Pierce Brosnan‘s sons Dylan and Paris Brosnan, are also attending the ceremony.

Tom Hanks will be the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award, which recognizes a lifetime of achievement in film. Previous honorees include Jeff Bridges, Oprah Winfrey and Meryl Streep.

Ellen DeGeneres will receive the Carol Burnett Award, which recognizes a lifetime achievement in television. Named after legendary actress Carol Burnett, it was first awarded to the Carol Burnett Show star at the 2019 Golden Globes. DeGeneres is only the second entertainer that will be honored with the accolade.

Read on for the nominations announced so far, and check back as the page is updated.

MOVIES

Best motion picture – drama

Best motion picture – musical comedy

Best motion picture – foreign language

The Farewell

Les Miserable

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a lady on fire

Best motion picture – animated

Best director

Best actor in a motion picture – drama

Best actor in a motion picture – comedy or musical

Best actress in a motion picture – drama

Best actress in a motion picture – comedy or musical

Best supporting actor in a motion picture

Best supporting actress in a motion picture

Best screenplay

Best original score

Best original song

TV

Best television series – drama

Best television series – musical or comedy

Barry

Fleabag

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best miniseries or television film

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Vernon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best actor in a television series – drama

Brian Cox

Kit Harington

Best actor in a television series – comedy or musical

Alan Arkin

Andrew Scott

Henry Winkler

Best actor in a miniseries or television film

Chris Abbott

Sacha Baron Cohen

Russell Crowe

Jared Harris

Sam Rockwell

Best actress in a television series drama

Best actress in a television series comedy or musical

Best actress in a miniseries or television film

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the great

Merritt Weaver, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film

Best supporting actress in a series, miniseries of television film

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5 starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.