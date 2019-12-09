Golden Globes Nominations 2020 Announced!

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5 starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET
The Golden Globes 2020 nominations are here!
Set to take place on January 5 and hosted by Ricky Gervais, the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards are revealing its list of nominees on Monday morning.
The Globes are voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, comprised of journalists from around the world.
The nominations are being announced by Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson, alongside HFPA president Lorenzo Soria and Barry Adelman, executive VP of television at Dick Clark Productions.
This year’s Golden Globes ambassadors, Pierce Brosnan‘s sons Dylan and Paris Brosnan, are also attending the ceremony.
Tom Hanks will be the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award, which recognizes a lifetime of achievement in film. Previous honorees include Jeff Bridges, Oprah Winfrey and Meryl Streep.
Ellen DeGeneres will receive the Carol Burnett Award, which recognizes a lifetime achievement in television. Named after legendary actress Carol Burnett, it was first awarded to the Carol Burnett Show star at the 2019 Golden Globes. DeGeneres is only the second entertainer that will be honored with the accolade.
Read on for the nominations announced so far, and check back as the page is updated.
MOVIES
Best motion picture – drama
Best motion picture – musical comedy
Best motion picture – foreign language
The Farewell
Les Miserable
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a lady on fire
Best motion picture – animated
Best director
Best actor in a motion picture – drama
Best actor in a motion picture – comedy or musical
Best actress in a motion picture – drama
Best actress in a motion picture – comedy or musical
Best supporting actor in a motion picture
Best supporting actress in a motion picture
Best screenplay
Best original score
Best original song
TV
Best television series – drama
Best television series – musical or comedy
Barry
Fleabag
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best miniseries or television film
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Vernon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Best actor in a television series – drama
Brian Cox
Kit Harington
Best actor in a television series – comedy or musical
Alan Arkin
Andrew Scott
Henry Winkler
Best actor in a miniseries or television film
Chris Abbott
Sacha Baron Cohen
Russell Crowe
Jared Harris
Sam Rockwell
Best actress in a television series drama
Best actress in a television series comedy or musical
Best actress in a miniseries or television film
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the great
Merritt Weaver, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film
Best supporting actress in a series, miniseries of television film
