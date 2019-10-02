Going Strong! Leonardo DiCaprio and Girlfriend Camila Morrone Hold Hands in N.Y.C. Outing

Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone are showing off their love all around New York City.

The couple was spotted holding hands after grabbing lunch in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday, where they’re often seen out and about. Morrone was dressed in head-to-toe denim, while DiCaprio opted for an all-black outfit.

The outing comes days after the pair were seen riding CitiBikes around the city while enjoying the last few days of summer.

A source recently told PEOPLE that the DiCaprio, 44, and Morrone, 22, who were first linked in January 2018, are more serious than ever.

“They seem pretty serious,” said the insider. “It’s definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house.”

The couple also travels frequently together, attending Coachella earlier this year and, later, the Cannes Film Festival where DiCaprio debuted his Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

“Leo introduced her to both of his parents long ago,” added the source.

They were first linked together in January 2018 during an outing in Aspen, Colorado. Ever since then, DiCaprio and Morrone have been spotted all over the world.

They’ve also spent holidays together, most recently playing a lively game of beach volleyball during Labor Day weekend.